The best cards for each business credit card category
One thing that makes business rewards credit cards so attractive is their flexibility when it comes to earning those rewards. Business cards offer even more bonus categories to choose from than their personal travel credit card counterparts. The trick is finding the card that matches your business spending.
So in part three of our three-part series, we consider the best cards for the spending categories in which businesses tend to spend the most.
In This Post
Best cards for each business credit card category
- American Express® Business Gold Card: Best for dining at U.S restaurants and purchases at U.S. gas stations
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Best for booking airfare and prepaid hotel stays through Amex Travel
- Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card: Best for general travel expenses
- Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card: Best for office supplies
- The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express: Best for non-bonus spending
Comparison of the best cards for each business credit card category
|Card
|Best in which category (% return based on TPG’s valuations)
|Annual fee
|American Express Business Gold Card
|Dining at U.S restaurants and gas at U.S. gas stations, when these are your 4x categories (8% return)
|$295 (see rates and fees)
|The Business Platinum Card from American Express
|Booking airfare and prepaid hotel stays through Amex Travel (10% return)
|$595 (see rates and fees)
|Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
|General travel expenses (6% return)
|$95
|Ink Business Cash Credit Card
|Office supplies (10% return if paired with a card that earns Ultimate Rewards, 5% return otherwise)
|None
|The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express
|Non-bonus spending (4% return)
|None (see rates and fees)
Although the above table shows our top business card for each spending category, often multiple cards perform well — and may even perform better for your specific business. So for each category, we’ll present the card that provides the highest return followed by a table with additional cards you should consider.
Best cards for office supplies
Winner — Ink Business Cash Credit Card
Return: Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, phone and cable services on up to $25,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary year, then 1% thereafter. This card normally earns cash back, but if you pair the card with one that earns Chase Ultimate Rewards and transfer your points to that card, you can approximately double the value of your rewards.
Current bonus: Earn $500 cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases during your first three months after account opening.
Benefits: Get 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases each account anniversary year at gas stations and restaurants. This card also has solid travel and purchase protections for a card with no annual fee.
Annual fee: None
Top business cards for office supplies
|Card
|Office supplies return
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Ink Business Cash Credit Card
|5% (on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account year, then 1%)
|None
|$500 after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
|U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ MasterCard®
|3%
|None
|$200 after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
|Bank of America® Business Advantage Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
|3% – 5.25%* if selected as your category of choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter)
|None
|$300 statement credit after spending $3,000 in purchases the first 90 days of account opening
*Preferred Rewards members get a 25% to 75% bonus on earnings
Best cards for dining
Winner — American Express Business Gold Card
Return: This card has a unique earnings structure: You’ll earn 4x points on your top two select spending categories each month (from a list of six). One of the options is purchases at U.S. restaurants, so if this is a top spending area for your business, you can get an 8% return on these purchases. Other options include airfare purchased directly from airlines, U.S. purchases for advertising in select media and at U.S. gas stations. Your top two select spending categories each month are determined by the amount spent in each on your billing cycle. You’ll earn 4x points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases across these categories each calendar year, and then 1x points.
Current bonus: Earn 35,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening.
Benefits: A 25% Pay With Points bonus when you use Amex points to pay for business or first-class airfare with any airline or any class of airfare with your Amex selected qualifying airline (up to 250,000 points back per calendar year).
Annual fee: $295 (see rates and fees)
Top business cards for dining
|Card
|Dining category return (% return based on TPG VALUATIONS)
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Notes
|American Express Business Gold Card
|4x points (8%)
|$295 (see rates and fees)
|35,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening
|4x only at U.S. restaurants if U.S. restaurants is one of two categories where you spend the most each billing cycle (on the first $150,000 in combined purchases each calendar year, then 1x)
|The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
|6x points (3.6%)
|$95 (see rates and fees)
|125,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the card in the first three months
|6x only at U.S. restaurants
|Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card
|4x points (3.2%)
|$125 (see rates and fees)
|75,000 Marriott points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months of account opening
|4x only at U.S. restaurants
|Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi
|3%
|None (with paid Costco membership)
|None
|3% on restaurants and eligible travel (requires Costco membership)
Best cards for airfare and prepaid hotels
Winner — The Business Platinum Card from American Express
Return: Earn 5x Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on airfare and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com for an effective return of 10%, based on TPG’s valuation of Amex Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each.
Current bonus: Earn up to 75,000 bonus points: 50,000 bonus points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 bonus points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of card membership.
Benefits: You’ll also earn 1.5x points per dollar on purchases of $5,000 or more (up to 1 million extra points per year) and 1x point per dollar spent on everything else. Plus, you’ll get access to Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass lounges, Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta, and more through Amex’s Global Lounge Collection. You’ll also get up to $200 in annual airline fee credits and a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application rebate (up to $100). Redeem points directly for first or business class, or any seat on the airline of your choice, and get a 35% points rebate (up to 500,000 points per calendar year). Transfer points to airline and hotel transfer partners.
Annual fee: $595 (see rates and fees)
Top business cards for airfare and prepaid hotels
|Card
|Airfare category return (% Based on TPG VALUATIONS)
|Hotel category return (% Return Based on TPG VALUATIONS)
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Notes
|The Business Platinum Card from American Express
|5x points (10%)
|5x points (10%)
|$595 (see rates and fees)
|Earn up to 75,000 bonus points: 50,000 bonus points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 bonus points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of card membership
|5x only on airfare and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com
|American Express® Business Gold Card
|4x points (8%)
|1x points (2%)
|$295 (see rates and fees)
|35,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening
|4x only if airfare purchased directly from airlines is one of two categories where you spend the most each billing cycle (up to $150,000 each calendar year, then 1x)
|Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business
|2x miles (2.8%)
|5x miles (7%)
|$95 (waived the first year)
|50,000 miles after you spend $4,500 in the first three months of account opening
|Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
|3x points (6%)
|3x points (6%)
|$95
|80,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months of account opening
|3x only on the first $150,000 in combined travel, shipping, internet, phone, cable and advertising purchases
|The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
|6x points (3.6%) on flights booked directly with airlines or Amex Travel
|12x points (7.2%) at Hilton properties
|$95 (see rates and fees)
|125,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months of account opening
|Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card
|2x points (1.6%)
|6x points (4.8%) at Marriott properties
|$125 (see rates and fees)
|75,000 Marriott points after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months of account opening
Best cards for general travel
Winner — Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
Return: 3x Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent on the first $150,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary across the following categories: travel, shipping purchases, internet, phone and cable purchases and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines.
Current bonus: Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
Benefits: Cellphone protection when you pay your monthly cellphone bill with your Ink Business Preferred. Shopping and travel protections that include purchase protection, extended warranty protection, trip cancellation and interruption protection and primary auto rental collision damage waiver when renting for business purposes. Transfer your points to airline and hotel partners or redeem through the Chase travel portal for 1.25 cents per point.
Annual fee: $95
Top business cards for general travel
|Card
|Travel category return (% Return Based on TPG VALUATIONS)
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Notes
|Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
|3x points (6% return)
|$95
|80,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months
|3x only on the first $150,000 in combined travel, shipping, Internet, phone, cable and advertising purchases
|Bank of America® Business Advantage Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
|3% – 5.25%* if chosen as your category of choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter)
|None
|$300 statement credit after spending $3,000 in purchases the first 90 days of account opening
|Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card
|3x points (3% to 5.25%* return)
|None
|30,000 points after spending $3,000 in purchases the first 90 days of account opening.
|3x only when you book travel (car, airline, hotel) through the Bank of America Travel Center
|Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi
|3%
|None but requires Costco membership
|None
|3% on eligible travel
*Preferred Rewards members get a 25% to 75% bonus on earnings
Best cards for gas
Winner — American Express Business Gold Card
Return: Earn 4x Membership Rewards points on your top two select spending categories each month (from a list of six). One category is purchases at U.S. gas stations, so if this is a top spending area for your business, you can get an 8% return on these purchases. Other options include airfare purchased directly from airlines, U.S. purchases for advertising in select media and purchases at restaurants in the U.S. Your top two select spending categories each month are determined by the amount spent in each on your billing cycle, and you’ll earn 4x points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases across these categories each calendar year.
Current bonus: 35,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening.
Benefits: A 25% Pay With Points bonus when you use Amex points to pay for business- or first-class airfare with any airline or any class of airfare with your Amex selected qualifying airline (up to 250,000 points back per calendar year).
Annual Fee: $295 (see rates and fees)
Top business cards for gas
|Card
|Gas category return (% Return Based on TPG Valuations)
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|American Express Business Gold Card
|4x points (8%) at U.S. gas stations if U.S. gas stations is one of two categories where you spend the most each billing cycle (up to $150,000 each calendar year, then 1x)
|$295 (see rates and fees)
|35,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening
|Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi
|4% on eligible gas; up to $7,000 per year, then 1%
|None but requires Costco membership
|None
|U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ MasterCard®
|3%
|None
|$200 statement credit after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening
|Bank of America® Business Advantage Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
|3% – 5.25%* if chosen as your category of choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter)
|None
|$300 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days of account opening
|CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®
|2x miles (2.8%)
|$99 (waived the first year)
|65,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $4,000 in purchases within the first four months of account opening
*Preferred Rewards members get a 25% to 75% bonus on earnings
Best cards for non-bonus spending
Winner — The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express
Return: If you want a business rewards credit card but you don’t want to track category spending, this no-fuss card could be your answer. Earn 2x Membership Rewards points on all purchases for the first $50,000 spent each year, and then 1x points. That equals a 4% return based on TPG’s valuations.
Current bonus: None
Benefits: Employee cards are available at no cost (see rates and fees), and you’ll earn rewards from their business spend.
Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees)
Top business cards for non-bonus spending
|Card
|Non-bonus category return (% Return Based on TPG VALUATIONS)
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express
|2x on the first $50,000 in purchases each year; then 1% (4%)
|None (see rates and fees)
|None
|Capital One Spark Miles for Business
|2x (2.8%)
|$95 (waived the first year)
|50,000 bonus miles after spending $4,500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
|Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business
|2%
|$95 (waived the first year)
|$500 after spending $4,500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
|Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
|1x (2%)
|$95
|80,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months
|The Business Platinum Card from American Express
|1x (2%) but 1.5x earnings (3%) on purchases of $5,000 or more
|$595 (see rates and fees)
|Earn up to 75,000 bonus points: 50,000 bonus points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 bonus points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of card membership.
