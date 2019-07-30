This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As July winds down and the dog days of summer commence, one can’t help but consider the upcoming start of the 2019-2020 school year. (Cue dancing parents.) For many families, this means wrapping up final vacations and starting to navigate the seemingly endless list of tasks to complete before the yellow bus pulls onto your street to officially mark the beginning of the school year. This often involves shopping for school supplies, clothing and other essentials to ensure your kiddos are fully equipped on day one, and there’s no shortage of ways to make the most of this from a points and miles standpoint.
With numerous states set to start classes in the next two weeks, today we’ll revisit our favorite strategies for maximizing your back-to-school purchases.
A couple of quick disclaimers before diving in: While some of the tips below are universally available, others are targeted or may vary depending on where you live, what cards you have or other factors. Keep in mind too that some are stackable but others aren’t; for example, you may not earn bonus miles through an airline shopping portal if you use a discount code not listed on the portal itself (see below for additional details). It’s important to do your research to determine which of them apply to each purchase you make.
With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the best ways to maximize your back-to-school purchases.
Credit Card Welcome Bonuses
One of the quickest ways to boost your balance of points and miles with a given program is by signing up for a new travel rewards credit card. Many of these cards offer significant welcome bonuses after spending a certain amount of money in a given timeframe, so if you’re expecting a decent chunk of purchases in the next few weeks, you might as well earn a big haul of points or miles. We’ve even published a guide to the best travel rewards cards for families, and here are a few top options:
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Earn 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening.
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card: 40,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
You could also look to pick up a card with a limited-time welcome offer or one offering a 100,000-point bonus. Just be sure that you understand the various application restrictions for the major card issuers before applying, especially Chase’s notorious 5/24 rule.
One final suggestion: If you apply and are immediately approved, you may want to call the issuer and see if they’d be willing to expedite delivery of the card. Some premium products do this automatically, but many will simply mail the new card via standard mail in a plain white envelope, which generally takes 7-10 days. Alternatively, if you need to shop ASAP, you could focus on cards that display your new account number upon approval.
Getting a new card for back-to-school purchases doesn’t help much if it doesn’t actually arrive until after school begins.
Credit Card Bonus Categories
Another great strategy for maximizing your back-to-school purchases is to ensure you’re utilizing bonus categories on cards currently in your wallet. There are a couple of cards that immediately come to mind along these lines:
- Ink Business Cash Credit Card: This card offers 5% cash back on up to $25,000 of combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. If your kids need pencils, crayons, markers or anything else in the “office supplies” category, visit your nearest Staples or Office Depot and pull this card out of your wallet. Keep in mind too that the cash-back points you earn can be combined with points earned from cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve to boost their value and enable them to be transferred to partners like Hyatt and United.
- American Express® Gold Card: If you’re all about efficiency, consider picking up some school supplies on your next trip to the store. The Amex Gold Card offers 4x Membership Rewards points on your first $25,000 of purchases at US supermarkets each year (then 1x). Based on TPG’s valuations, that’s a solid return of 8% — or even higher if you can leverage a sweet spot in the program.
- Best Cards for Amazon Purchases: Let’s be real, we know how families really shop. If it’s on Amazon, that’s an easy way to check it off the list. In that case, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature is great for 5% back, but there are other great choices, too. ( The information for the Amazon Visa card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.)
Unfortunately, many stores (especially clothing retailers) don’t typically fall into the common bonus categories, so your best bet is to either use a new card to work toward a welcome bonus or use a card that offers a solid return on everyday (non-bonus) spending.
However, maximizing your earnings may not always be the best bet …
Credit Card Protection
If you’re looking at making a large purchase like a computer or tablet for your older kid(s), you may want to consider using a sub-optimal card from an earning perspective that offers stronger protections for those purchases. There are four major perks that would apply to these purchases:
- Purchase protection: This covers eligible purchases against loss, damage and/or theft within the first few months. Many cards offer this particular benefit automatically, including the Citi Double Cash Card. Check out Katie Genter’s guide on the best cards for purchase protection for additional details.
- Extended warranty: Many products come with a published manufacturer’s warranty, but it seems like things always go wrong right after they expire. However, if you use the right credit card for purchasing these products, you’ll typically get an extra year or two of coverage for no charge. Once again, Katie Genter has an excellent guide for cards with extended warranties, so check that our for more information.
- Return protection: While hopefully a rare occurrence, there may be times when a merchant doesn’t allow you to return an item, at which point this coverage will kick in, typically covering claims up to 90 or even 120 days after purchase.
- Price protection: This one allows you to obtain a refund for eligible items if you find a lower price within a certain time window after purchase, though many restrictions do apply — and this benefit is being scaled back (or even ended) by issuers like Chase and Citi due to huge increases in claim numbers.
With each of these perks, the details vary from card to card and issuer to issuer, including how long you have to submit claims, the amount of coverage provided and excluded items. Be sure to carefully check your policy to make sure you’re protected.
As noted above, many cards have scaled back these perks (or dropped them entirely), though it’s worth noting that American Express implemented expanded coverage for both purchase protection and extended warranty last year. These changes apply to any personal or small business card, so if you have a card like The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express or The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll enjoy enhanced protection for your back-to-school purchases.
Online Shopping Portals
Getting back to the earning site of the equation, another way to make the most of your purchases is by going through an online shopping portal. By starting at these sites and then clicking through to a specific store (rather than visiting the store’s site directly), you’ll be eligible for bonus earnings on top of the regular credit card points or miles you’d earn for the purchase. These portals fit into a few different categories:
- Cash back: Sites like Ebates and Mr. Rebates give you cash back for shopping at hundreds of retailers.
- Airline miles: Many large carriers (including Alaska, American, Delta, Southwest and United) partner with many retailers to offer bonus miles on purchases. You may even find a specific back-to-school bonus on certain sites.
- Hotel points: Choice Privileges and Wyndham Rewards are two major hotel programs with their own online shopping portals.
- Credit card points: You can earn bonus points with Chase, Barclaycard and Wells Fargo for many popular sites.
Our recommendation is to start with an online shopping portal aggregator like CashBackMonitor to compare the various earning rates across the different sites before choosing which would be best.
However, you’ll also want to make sure you don’t miss out on an additional back-to-school bonus that many shopping portals are currently offering. Here’s a quick table that summarizes these bonuses:
|Portal
|Bonus Earnings
|Valid Through
|Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan Shopping
|One-time bonus of up to 1,500 miles (based on cumulative spending):
|August 11, 2019
|American Airlines AAdvantage eShopping
|One-time bonus of up to 2,000 miles (based on cumulative spending):
|August 18, 2019
|Southwest Rapid Rewards Shopping
|One-time bonus of up to 2,000 points (based on cumulative spending):
|August 18, 2019
|United MileagePlus Shopping
|One-time bonus of up to 2,500 miles (based on cumulative spending):
|August 18, 2019
Note that for all of the above offers, you only earn one of the bonuses for each site based on your total, cumulative spending through the promotion end date. But — you can earn a bonus from each site if you have a bunch of spending to do.
Keep in mind that going through an online shopping portal can be stacked with category bonuses that you’d receive on the card anyway. For example, at the time of writing, Staples is offering 3% cash back when you click through via the Shop through Chase page on the Ink Business Cash Credit Card:
This is in addition to the 5% you’d normally earn on office supply purchases by swiping this card. And as noted earlier, if you also have the Sapphire Reserve or Sapphire Preferred, this is the equivalent of earning 8 Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent. Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, that’s a return of 16% on your back-to-school purchases.
Amex Offers
Another option for discounts or enhanced bonuses for back-to-school is the Amex Offers program. This is open to virtually all personal and small business Amex cards, including the Amex Platinum and Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express. Unlike the strategies mentioned above, these offers tend to be targeted, so you probably have a unique set of offers in your account. In addition, if you have more than one American Express card, you’re virtually guaranteed to have varied offers among those different accounts.
Here’s a sampling of some of the offers we’re currently seeing across various Amex cards that could help with your back-to-school purchases:
- Sam’s Club: Get 50% back (up to $15) at Samsclub.com
- eBags: Spend $100 or more, get 2,000 Membership Rewards points
- Best Buy: Spend $250 or more, get 2,500 Membership Rewards points
- Adidas, Dell, Staples, Best Buy and/or Macy’s: Get 1 additional Membership Reward point per dollar spent
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Spend $25, get 500 Membership Rewards points
- Levi’s and TOMS: Spend $125 or more, get $25 back
- HP: Spend $250 or more, get $50 back
For any offers that apply to online purchases, you can normally still click through a shopping portal and earn bonus points, since the credit or bonus points are typically given directly to you by American Express. The portal won’t have any idea that there’s an Amex Offer associated with your purchase — just make sure to read and understand the full terms of the offer to make sure it applies.
Tax-Free Holidays
To save a little cash on top of all of the above, try to schedule your trips around tax-free holidays in your home state. The Federation of Tax Administrators has a great page with information on when these fall for many states, including applicable restrictions and links to state-specific information, so check that out for more information.
Here are some examples of soon-to-begin 2019 tax-free holidays:
- Florida: From August 2-6, you won’t pay sales tax on clothing (up to $60), school supplies (up to $15) and computers (up to $1,000).
- Ohio: From August 2-4, you won’t pay sales tax on clothing ($75) and school supplies ($20).
- South Carolina: From August 2-4, you won’t pay sales tax on clothing, school supplies, computers and select bed & bath products (no posted limits).
- Texas: From August 9 – 11, avoid paying sales tax on clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100).
- Virginia: From August 2-4, you won’t pay sales tax on clothing ($100), school supplies ($20), energy star products ($2,500), hurricane preparedness items ($60) and generators ($1,000).
Many other states — including Maryland and Massachusetts — have similar tax holidays that kick in during the middle of August. This should give you time to snag a new travel rewards credit card and have it in your wallet to take advantage of these opportunities.
Discount Codes and Offers
A final simple way to save this back-to-school season is through the old-fashioned coupon. You may see some mailers come to your house with these offers, but it’s even easier online, as chances are quite good that there is some type of promo code out there for you to find. Some may be advertised right on the retailer’s homepage, like this one for eBags:
Others might be listed right in the shopping portal through which you are shopping, like this one for New Balance through the American AAdvantage eShopping site:
Some stores may give you a one-time discount code for signing up for email updates, like Bed Bath & Beyond:
Finally, a quick Google search for “(Insert store name here) promo code” will bring up results on sites like Coupon Cabin or RetailMeNot.
The big disclaimer here is that most shopping portals include language like this when you click through to a retailer’s site:
“Not eligible on purchases made with coupon or discount codes that are not found on this site.”
Despite this clear, unambiguous language, you may find the actual enforcement of this restriction to be hit or miss and may still earn bonus points or miles. Just be prepared to miss out if you use a code that you found elsewhere.
Bottom Line
Getting your kids ready to go back to school can be a stressful and expensive proposition, but it doesn’t have to be. By carefully strategizing with credit cards, online shopping portals and other methods for discounts or bonuses, you may find yourself much closer to your next vacation than you thought. The TPG team already uses every one of these to maximize our everyday purchases, so there’s no reason you can’t use them as well to make the most of your back-to-school shopping this year.
Featured image courtesy of asiseeit/Getty Images.
