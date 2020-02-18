Credit card showdown: Amex Gold vs. Amex Green
The American Express® Gold Card and the American Express® Green Card are about the most iconic credit cards offered — the Green Card is more than 50 years old. But ironically, neither is actually a credit card: They are charge cards. This means that cardholders are required to pay their statement balances in full (unless they have enrolled in the Amex Pay Over Time program).
Both cards have received dramatic makeovers in recent years, which has resulted in two competitive products aimed at different segments of the market. The Green Card is more focused on travel, while the Amex Gold card seems better suited for everyday spending on items such as groceries. The Gold card has a higher annual fee (see rates and fees), but it’s still one that’s less than half of The Platinum Card® from American Express.
Today, we’ll take a deep dive into the features and benefits of these two products, and see which one might be right for you.
Comparison of benefits
Let’s start with a quick, side-by-side comparison of the key benefits of the two cards.
|Benefit detail
|American Express Green Card
|American Express Gold Card
|Annual fee
|$150 (see rates and fees)
|$250 (see rates and fees)
|Welcome bonus
|30,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership
|35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership
|Earning categories
|3x points on travel including transit
3x points at restaurants
1x on all other purchases
|4x points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $25k spent per year
4x points at restaurants
1x on all other purchases
|Travel benefits
|Up to $100 annual credit for Clear
Up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy credit
Car rental loss and damage
|Up to $100 annual airline fee credit
Car rental loss and damage
The Hotel Collection
Baggage insurance plan
|Additional benefits
|ShopRunner free 2-day shipping on eligible items
Entertainment access
|Up to $120 annual dining credit at select restaurants ($10 per month)
ShopRunner free 2-day shipping on eligible items
Entertainment access
Welcome bonus
Both cards have attractive welcome bonuses. The Green Card offers you 30,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership, while the Amex Gold is slightly more generous at 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership. Because TPG currently values Membership Rewards points at 2.0 cents each, these bonuses are worth $600 and $700 respectively.
In the past, both cards have offered higher targeted welcome bonuses through the CardMatch Tool (offer subject to change at any time), so be sure to check this tool before applying for either card.
If you have held either of these cards before, you’re almost certainly ineligible for a welcome bonus. Even with the revamps both cards have received in the last couple of years, they’re still considered the same products. In addition, American Express also considers other factors to determine welcome-bonus eligibility, though it should notify you of your status before you submit your application and face a hard inquiry.
Given the additional points on the welcome offer, the Amex Gold is slightly better — unless you feel that the $4,000 minimum spending requirement to earn the full bonus is too much of a stretch.
Earning categories and bonuses
The Green Card now offers 3x points on travel — including transit purchases such as taxis and ride-hailing services. You also earn 3x points at restaurants around the world and 1x elsewhere. The Gold card offers you 4x points at worldwide restaurants and on purchases of up to $25,000 spent each year at U.S. supermarkets. You’ll also earn 3x points on airfare purchased directly with the airline or through Amex Travel.
When you compare these rates, the Amex Gold offers you 33% more points at restaurants than the Green Card, and it also offers 4x points you when you buy groceries (or anything else) from a supermarket in the U.S. My family is thrilled to earn 4x on everything we can buy at our local supermarkets — from prescriptions to cleaning supplies to flowers and gifts.
The Green Card has a distinct advantage when it comes to travel and transit, where it earns 3x points. On the Amex Gold card, you’ll only earn 3x points on airfare purchased directly with the airline or via Amex Travel, while all other travel purchases will earn no bonus at all (1x). If you’re a commuter and/or a frequent traveler (and don’t spend much at U.S. supermarkets), and you don’t have another card that offers you bonuses for travel spending, then the Green Card has a strong advantage. Otherwise, the Amex Gold card will likely offer more points for most people’s spending.
Travel benefits
The unique thing about the Green Card is its $100 annual credit toward a Clear membership. Although the current price is $179, discounted memberships are available to all members of Delta SkyMiles and United MileagePlus — including free access for top-tier Diamond Medallion and United Premier 1K travelers. However, even with those discounts, it still costs more than $100 a year for most. I’m a big fan of Clear, and I’m hoping that this benefit eventually becomes as common as credits for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck. If you already pay more than $100 a year for Clear membership, then you can value this benefit at the full $100. However, if Clear and its rapidly expanding number of locations still doesn’t appeal to you, then you’d have to value it at somewhat less than the $100.
The Green Card also offers an annual $100 LoungeBuddy credit, which can be applied to the admission fee for hundreds of lounges worldwide. This could be somewhat valuable to those who don’t already have a Priority Pass Select benefit from a different credit card. For more information, see Katie Genter’s guide to Maximizing LoungeBuddy passes with the Amex Green.
The Amex Gold card, on the other hand, offers you a $100 annual credit for air travel fees that works just like the up to $200 annual credit offered by the Amex Platinum and other high-end Amex cards. This credit can be valued at its full amount by frequent travelers who are sure to pay more than $100 in annual airline fees. This only applies to incidental purchases like baggage fees, change fees, seat selection fees and charges for inflight food and beverages. In addition, like the benefit on the Amex Platinum, you must preselect an airline for which this credit will apply.
Both cards offer car rental loss and damage coverage, baggage insurance and trip delay protection (for flights booked on or after Jan. 1, 2020). However, the Amex Gold also provides access to benefits and discounts when booking accommodations through The Hotel Collection.
I value the $100 Clear credit offered by the Green Card equally to the $100 annual airline fee credit offered by the Amex Gold, and because I have other cards that offer Priority Pass Select memberships, the LoungeBuddy credit would have very little value to me.
Shopping benefits
The Amex Gold card has an up to $120 annual restaurant credit at select establishments, including The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Boxed and participating Shake Shack locations. If none of those appeal to you, you can apply that credit to delivery or takeout orders from Grubhub and Seamless. Because it’s so easy to use, I would value this benefit at close to the full $120.
Otherwise, both cards come with free ShopRunner two-day delivery from select online merchants and the American Express Entertainment Access program that gives you preferred access to shows and sporting events.
Overall, I’d have to say that the Amex Gold comes out at least $100 ahead in this category.
Bottom line
I was excited to see Amex redesign the benefits of its legendary American Express Green Card, but it still seems like its more upscale sibling — the American Express Gold — would be a better fit for many travelers. The opportunity to use the Amex Gold card to earn 4x at both restaurants and U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 per year) is likely more attractive to most people than earning 3x on travel, transit and restaurants. In addition, the higher annual fee of the Amex Gold is offset by its superior welcome bonus and the $120 in annual dining credits.
The only case I can make for applying for the Green Card over the Amex Gold is to appeal to someone who already earns outstanding rewards at U.S. supermarkets — like cardholders of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express or The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express — yet needs a card that offers strong bonuses for a variety of travel purchases and dining. Otherwise, I think the Amex Gold card is certainly worth the $100 additional annual fee for the chance to enjoy its fabulous 4x rewards whenever you eat in or dine out.
