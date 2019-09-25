This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier this year, American Express made changes to its top-tier small-business credit card, the Business Platinum® Card from American Express. The annual fee is higher, but Amex added new benefits, including statement credits up to $200 toward Dell purchases each year and a year-long membership to WeWork.
If you’ve never heard of WeWork, it’s a rapidly growing real estate company that provides flexible office space with amenities, hip decor and events. It’s geared to entrepreneurs and start-up companies around the world. Now, new Amex Business Platinum cardholders receive 12 months of WeWork Platinum Global Access. Here’s a look at this cardholder benefit and tips on how you can maximize your year of membership.
Until today, we did not know exactly what type of membership cardholders would receive other than that WeWork and Amex claimed it was a benefit worth $2,700.
WeWork Platinum Global Access
If you search WeWork’s available membership plans, you won’t find Platinum Global Access listed. That’s because it was created exclusively for Amex Business Platinum cardholders and is unavailable for purchase.
What exactly do you get with Platinum Global Access? WeWork describes it like this:
Platinum Global Access includes access to WeWork’s 300+ locations around the world, during local business hours. This includes access to open workspace and premium amenities, including Wi-Fi, phone booths, and refreshments, such as coffee, tea, and fruit water. Platinum Global Access members also get a dedicated member support team and invites to exclusive Platinum Global Access-only events.
For those who haven’t used WeWork before, it can be great for business travelers, startups and even local businesses who just need to rent out a space for a large meeting or a temporary pop-up office. In years past, TPG was actually based in a WeWork space in downtown Manhattan (oh, how things have changed). WeWorks generally have a common area with tables, couches and a kitchen. Adjoining these areas are private offices that are rented out by individuals and companies.
With Platinum Global Access, you’ll only have access to these common workspaces, not a private office — much like WeWork’s basic “Hot Desk” option that starts at $220 a month. Amex values this benefit at $2,700, a valuation mostly likely based on the “Hot Desk” membership ($220 a month x 12 months = $2,640). Unlike other memberships, however, Platinum Global Access grants entry to all locations without any additional fee.
Considering that hot desks in popular cities like New York and San Francisco can go for $500+ each month, I’d value this benefit much higher than $2,700.
WeWork says that Platinum Global Access will only allow access to WeWork buildings during normal business hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Common spaces typically close at 6 p.m., but Amex notes that office hours do vary by location so you may be able to spend more time there, especially if you’ve already entered the building.
You’ll have access to conference rooms and printing, but you’ll have to purchase credits if you want to use either.
Enrolling for the WeWork benefit
New cardholders have until Dec. 31, 2019, to enroll in their 12-month complimentary membership. You can register through the WeWork – Amex Business Platinum landing page:
Once enrolled, you’ll receive a welcome email from WeWork (two to three business days after signing up) which will notify you that you can start booking space at one of WeWork’s 425 locations around the globe. Follow the instructions to create a WeWork account and then you can get started. Only primary cardholders are eligible for the benefit, so any authorized users won’t be able to use the membership or get one of their own.
When you visit your first WeWork location after enrolling, just make sure you have your Amex Business Platinum and a photo ID. A WeWork team member will set up your keycard and help with any other needs.
Maximizing your WeWork membership
Taking advantage of your WeWork Platinum Global Access is as easy as swiping into a WeWork office, but there are a few ways you can make sure you’re getting the most out of your membership.
Know when to enroll
Your year of complimentary access begins automatically on the day you enroll and there is no way for you to adjust that start date afterward. You are required to enroll by Dec. 31, 2019, but think about which months you’ll find the benefit most useful. If you’re planning to travel a lot for business within the next few months and will need an office on the road, you should enroll as soon as possible. However, if you won’t really start using the membership until the new year, it’s worth waiting to enroll (and setting a reminder so you don’t forget) until closer to the end of the year so you can squeeze as much usage out of your access as possible.
Download the app
WeWork has an easy-to-use app where you can search for WeWork locations, book a hot desk or conference room and connect with other WeWork members. You can also view and RSVP to exclusive events, get exclusive member benefits and register guests. When you’re traveling, you don’t want to have to pull out your laptop to look up local WeWork locations, so the app is handy to have downloaded.
Book ahead
You can book a hot desk in advance, which can be done as little as an hour ahead of time. Members can swipe into a WeWork without advance notice but there may be times when a location is at capacity, so booking ahead can help guarantee a space to work, an Amex representative told TPG.
Take advantage of amenities
WeWork offers more than just a desk and a roof over your head. Many locations come with free Wi-Fi, phones and refreshments. Common areas can also have couches and other comfortable seating options. If your destination airport doesn’t have a lounge that allows access for arrivals, you can essentially use a WeWork as a lounge. If there’s a WeWork location nearby, chill out there before heading to your hotel or Airbnb instead of camping out at a restaurant or coffee shop until you can check in.
Bottom line
This WeWork benefit is a lucrative addition to the Amex Business Platinum, a card that already provides an impressive list of benefits. If you’re a current cardholder, make sure to enroll in this benefit before Dec. 31, 2019. For those who have been on the fence about the card, now is a great time to apply. You could earn up to 100,000 bonus points with the card’s current welcome offer after spending $25,000 total on purchases in the first three months of cardmembership.
Official application link: Apply for the Business Platinum Card from American Express to take advantage of its current 100,000-point welcome offer and WeWork membership benefit.
Featured image courtesy of WeWork.
