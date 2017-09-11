Everything You Need to Know About Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards Program
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Points and miles are wonderful for taking care of flights and lodging, but there are many other expenses involved with travel. Using cash-back rewards in combination with your points and miles can make a vacation truly free from a monetary perspective. Today we’ll look at the often passed-over Preferred Rewards program from Bank of America to see how consolidating your banking and investment needs can quickly compound cash-back earnings and get you some solid banking benefits.
The Preferred Rewards program is designed to entice the public to put everyday checking, savings, investment and retirement banking into a type of one-stop shop with Bank of America and Merrill Edge or Merrill Lynch. The more total assets you have between those accounts, the more benefits Bank of America and Merrill Lynch give you.
Program Basics
Once you have a total of $20,000 in assets between qualifying Bank of America and Merrill Edge/Merrill Lynch investment accounts, you qualify for Gold-tier Preferred Rewards benefits. $50,000 in total assets qualifies for the Platinum tier, and $100,000 in total assets qualifies for the Platinum Honors tier of Preferred Rewards.
Enrolling in Preferred Rewards requires you to have an eligible Bank of America personal checking account and an average daily balance of at least $20,000 in qualifying Bank of America deposit accounts and/or Merrill Edge and Merrill Lynch investment accounts for a three-calendar-month period. If you have an emergency account, holiday account, savings account and a daily checking account, combining all those balances could quickly qualify you for the first tier. Add in investment accounts, including IRAs, and it’s even more manageable to qualify for Platinum and Platinum Honors. Of note, SafeBalance Banking accounts do not count toward the required minimums.
Balances don’t have to be started with Merrill or Bank of America to count; you can roll existing IRAs and investment accounts over to Merrill or Bank of America and immediately use those balances to begin establishing a three-month average to boost your tier.
You may move up a tier in any month after your average daily balance for the three previous month reaches the next threshold. When it comes to moving down a tier, that will only occur upon an annual review of your account. Here is the verbiage from the personal schedule of fees:
“We will perform an annual review of your qualifying balances in the month following the anniversary date of your initial enrollment in the program. The annual review will calculate your three-month average combined balance as of the end of your anniversary month and place you in the balance tier for which you meet the qualification requirements. If the result of the annual review would be to move you to a lower tier, you will have a three month period after your anniversary month in which to restore your qualifying balance before you are moved to that lower balance tier. If you are moved to a lower balance tier, your benefits may be changed to those of the balance tier for which you qualify without further notice. Please note that while you can be moved to a higher balance tier after any month in which you satisfy the combined balance requirement for that tier, you will only be moved to a lower balance tier as a result of the annual review.”
That means if you can reach the $100,000 average daily balance threshold for three months, you’ll be upgraded to Platinum Honors the following month. If you (or the stock market) then immediately decrease your average daily balance below $100,000, you’ll still maintain Platinum Honors for a full calendar year.
Program Benefits
Here’s a chart of the three tiers and associated benefits:
|Benefit
|Gold
|Platinum
|Platinum Honors
|Money Market Savings Interest Rate Booster
|5%
|10%
|20%
|Credit Card Rewards Bonus
|25%
|50%
|75%
|Mortgage Origination Fee Reduction
|$200
|$400
|$600
|Auto Loan Interest Rate Discount
|0.25%
|0.35%
|0.50%
|No-Fee Banking Services
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Client Service Priority
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Free Non-Bank of America ATM Transactions
|0
|12 Annually
|Unlimited
|Merrill Edge $0 ETF and Equity Trades
|0
|30 Monthly
|100 Monthly
Let’s take a closer look at each of these benefits and analyze the potential value from each tier.
Money Market Account Interest Rate Booster — You need to first have a Rewards Money Market Savings account with Bank of America in order to enjoy this benefit. Enrolling in Preferred Rewards won’t automatically convert any existing Money Market account you have, so make sure to request the conversion. A 5% boost doesn’t mean an additional 5% of interest earned on the account; it means an additional 5% of the current annual percentage yield, which are currently very low. Here are the current APYs for Bank of America Rewards Money Market Savings accounts:
Credit Card Bonus Rewards — Depending on the type of eligible card you have, you’ll earn the Preferred Rewards bonus either at the time of cashing out your earnings to a checking account with a cash-back earning card or at the time of purchase with a points-earning card. Instead of a list of eligible cards, there’s a list of ineligible cards, all of which will not earn the Preferred Rewards bonus:
In order to maximize the Preferred Rewards bonus, you’ll want to focus on two cards: The BankAmericard Travel Rewards Credit Card and the Bank Americard Cash Rewards Credit Card. We don’t yet know if the new Premium Rewards Card will earn Preferred Rewards or not, but that would be pretty fantastic. I’ll discuss how to maximize these rewards below.
Mortgage Origination Fee Reduction — Any time you can cut down on fees for buying or refinancing a home, count me in. You’re eligible to receive the discount beginning three business days after the end of the calendar month in which you satisfy the tier qualification requirements. The origination fee reduction you receive once you reach at least Gold tier can’t exceed the amount of the lender origination fee. The Preferred Rewards fee reduction you receive may not be combinable with any other reductions you earn from Bank of America.
Auto Loan Interest Rate Discount — You must complete an auto purchase finance or re-financing loan through Bank of America in order to qualify for this rate discount. You can’t transfer your rate discount to a family member; the car must be in your name or jointly owned by yourself.
No-Fee Banking Services — Gold, Platinum and Platinum Honors members receive:
- Monthly maintenance fees waived on up to 4 eligible checking and 4 savings accounts from Bank of America
- No fees for ATM or debit card replacement including rush replacement, standard check orders, cashier’s checks, check image service, check copies, stop payments and incoming domestic wire transfers
- Overdraft protection transfer fees waived from your linked savings accounts, secondary checking accounts or from a Home Equity Line of Credit
Additionally, Platinum and Platinum Honors members have no fees for incoming international wire transfers and can receive a small safe deposit box for free at a Bank of America branch.
Free Non-Bank of America ATM Transactions — Platinum and Platinum Honors members won’t be charged non-Bank of America ATM fees in the US and will receive a refund of the ATM operator or network fee for withdrawals, balance inquiries and balance transfers. Platinum members receive one free transaction a month (12 annually) and Platinum Honors members have no cap.
Merrill Edge $0 ETF and Equity Trades — Platinum and Platinum Honors members respectively receive 30 or 100 monthly commission free trades for online equity and ETF transactions. The commissions will only be waived for individually or jointly owned personal investment accounts. Read full details on the $0 trades page for Merrill Edge.
How to Maximize Cash-Back BoFA Credit Card Rewards
In order to maximize Preferred Rewards, you’ll obviously want to qualify for Platinum Honors and be eligible for the 75% credit card rewards bonus. While I don’t recommend making your investing and banking decisions based entirely on added credit card rewards, if you can work with Merrill and park a rainy-day fund in Bank of America, it may be worthwhile.
The BankAmericard Travel Rewards Card earns 1.5x points on all purchases. You’ll earn your Preferred Rewards bonus on this card at the time of purchase:
Points earned via the Travel Rewards Card can be redeemed to cover travel purchases on your card at a rate of 1 cent per point. You can redeem points for gift cards or cash, but you’ll get a lower value for these options so they should be avoided:
By earning 1.5x points on everything plus a 75% Preferred Rewards bonus as a Platinum Honors Preferred Rewards member, you effectively earn 2.625% cash back toward erasing travel purchases made with the card. That’s a fantastic cash-back rate to earn on all spending.
The next card to look at is the BankAmericard Cash Rewards Credit Card, which earns 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 3% on gas for the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter. The card then earns 1% cash back on every other purchase. This means as a Platinum Honors member you’ll earn 5.25% cash back on gas, 3.5% cash back on grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1.75% cash back on all other purchases. You’ll earn the Preferred Rewards bonus when you cash out to a checking account or investment cash holding account.
2.625% cash back from the BankAmericard Travel Rewards card is great, but you’re limited to redemptions on travel purchases. I wanted to test if you could transfer the points from your Travel Rewards account to your Cash Rewards card and avoid being limited to travel redemptions only. I asked a couple friends who have both cards to try and transfer the points. To my surprise, they got mixed results. The first friend had no problem and could transfer points into cash rewards:
My second friend tried to complete the transfer and was denied. When calling Bank of America, they told him that transfers between Travel and Case Rewards were not allowed. A few other people with both cards were also denied the ability to transfer between the two cards, so it appears that the ability to transfer was a glitch.
Last, if Bank of America indeed gives Preferred Rewards bonuses on the new premium card, due to be released soon, that will equate to earning 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x on other purchases. For the new card, we also don’t don’t know if the bonus (if given) will be awarded at time of purchase or time of cashing out.
Bottom Line
I’m not sure why Preferred Rewards gets overlooked as often as it does. The program’s probably not worth pursuing unless you can qualify for Platinum Honors and max out the 75% bonus on credit card earnings. The additional perks of free ATM transactions and waived banking fees mean that if you already do business with Bank of America and Merrill, you should consider consolidating your banking and investing to compound your rewards and benefits.
Have you taken advantage of Preferred Rewards multipliers?
Featured image by Smith Collection via Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.