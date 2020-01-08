Deal alert: Up to 45% off United awards to Tahiti, round-trips from 38.5k miles
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
While Delta issues SkyMiles Deals weekly and American Airlines has its ongoing Economy Web Specials, United doesn’t release award sales very often. But when it does, it makes up for the lack of quantity with some quality deals.
In the past, we’ve seen 40% off deals to ski and sun destinations and 50% off deals to Europe. And now United has released just as impressive of a flash sale: up to 45% off flights to Tahiti for Premier members, with a 35% discount for general members.
If you’ve been looking for an excuse to head to this island hideaway, now’s your chance! Even better, these are full economy fares, which means choice of seat and bags are included. Eat your way through your choice of famed food trucks or snag a ferry to luscious Moorea to visit the fabulous Intercontinental Resort and Spa located along the beachfront. Or, if you’d rather listen than read, check out TPG’s first-ever Miles Away podcast which featured all things French Polynesia.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Here’s a quick run down of this deal:
Airline: United
Routes: U.S./Canada to Papeete, Tahiti (PPT)
Cost: 38,500+ miles plus taxes and fees
Travel Dates: Jan. 14 to March 8, 2020
Pay Taxes and Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline), Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel), United Explorer Business Card (2x on United purchases), or United Explorer Card (2x on United purchases)
The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here are examples of available flights:
San Francisco (SFO) to Papeete for 38,500 miles round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Papeete for 41,000 miles round-trip:
Newark (EWR) to Papeete for 38,500 miles round-trip:
Before booking, check the cash fares for the flight to make sure you’re getting a good deal. United is facing quite a bit of competition from San Francisco to Papeete. You can currently book nonstop United cash fares for as little as $629 round-trip.
Hotels and tips for French Polynesia
If you’re wondering where to stay when in French Polynesia, TPG’s got you covered with numerous hotel reviews:
- InterContinental Tahiti Resort and Spa
- Manava Suite Resort Tahiti
- Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort and Spa
- InterContinental Resort and Spa Moorea
Featured photo courtesy of the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort and Thalasso Spa.
- Earn up to 100,000 after qualifying purchases.
- Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open
- Plus, 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $25,000 total on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open
- Earn 2 miles per $1 at restaurants, gas stations and office supply stores.
- Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases. And 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.
- Free checked bag - save up to $120 per roundtrip (terms apply)
- Two one-time United Club℠ passes each year — Over $100 in value per year
- Employee cards at no additional cost - miles earned from their purchases accrue in your account. Plus, you can set individual spending limits for each card.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.