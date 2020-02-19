Deals

Spring break in Europe: Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Dublin from $282 round trip

Katherine Fan
4h ago

Once again, flights to Europe have dropped below $300 round-trip, so here’s your chance to visit France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Ireland and more on a budget.

Some of these fares may book into basic economy, which means different things to different airlines, but often means you may not have free use of the overhead bins for a carry-on bag. You probably also won’t be able to select your seat, get an upgrade or earn PQM/PQS/PQDs. However, it’s possible to defeat many of basic economy’s negative aspects by having elite status or a cobranded credit card.

To find a deal, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.

Airline: United, Norwegian, American, Finnair, British Airways, Iberia, Air France, Delta
Routes: EWR/JFK/PHL and more to CDG/AMS/CPH/DUB
Cost: from $282 round trip
Dates: March-May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ CardChase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)

Here are some examples of specific flights that are available:

New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) for $282 round trip on Delta/Air France/KLM: 

 

New York/Newark (EWR) to Amsterdam (AMS) for $295 round-trip on United: 

Philadelphia (PHL) to Dublin (DUB) for $331 round trip on American: 

New York (JFK) to Copenhagen (CPH) for $345 round trip on Norwegian: 

 

Maximize your purchase

Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire ReserveAmerican Express® Gold CardCiti Premier CardCiti Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.

