Southwest flash sale: Flights from $39 one-way or 2,100 points
We love good Southwest fares. The airline is running a flash sale around the continental U.S. and Hawaii starting at just $39 one-way (or 2,100 miles) or $78 round-trip. While most of the cheapest deals are domestic, we are also seeing low fares to parts of the Caribbean. If you see a deal you like, don’t wait to book as this promotion expires on Oct. 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
If you want to book an award flight, remember that the airline’s award redemptions are tied to the ticket’s price, so this is a prime opportunity to use Southwest points for a cheap trip. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Southwest instantly at a 1:1 ratio.
There are endless options so be sure to take a look for yourself and see if any of the deals fit your travel plans. Lastly, keep in mind that you may be able to find deals cheaper than what’s currently published.
To search, head to Southwest’s deals pageand enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Southwest
Routes: Major routes served by Southwest, see full list here
Cost: $39+ one-way or $78+ round-trip
Dates: October – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Hilo (ITO) to Honolulu (HNL) for $39 one-way or $78 round-trip nonstop:
Atlanta (ATL) to Nashville (BNA) for $49 one-way or $98 round-trip nonstop:
Long Beach (LGB) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $55 one-way or $100 round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to Baltimore (BWI) for $59 one-way or $118 round-trip nonstop:
Orlando (MCO) to Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) for $60 one-way or $120 round-trip nonstop:
Nashville (BNA) to Charlotte (CLT) for $69 one-way or $135 round-trip nonstop:
Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Grand Cayman (GCM) for $69 one-way or $212 round-trip nonstop:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
