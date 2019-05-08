Deal Alert: Southwest Flights From $49 One-Way Through October
If you missed last week’s Southwest sale, no worries. It’s back, and this week’s deals extend travel dates to Hawaii through early November. Travel dates for discounted fares are as follows:
- Within the continental US: August 20 – August 29, and September 3 – October 30, 2019.
- Hawaii inter-island: May 28 – November 2, 2019.
- To/from San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU): September 4 – October 31, 2019.
- International routes: August 20 – October 30, 2019.
In order to qualify for these discounts, your trip must be booked by May 9, 2019. As always, Rapid Reward award redemption bookings do not include government fees from $5.60 per one-way flight.
All fares are nonrefundable, although Southwest does allow you to convert nonrefundable travel credit toward a future flight within one year of the original purchase date. And if you’ve already made a reservation through Southwest and later find that the price of the ticket has decreased, you can request the difference in fare with no change fees. Also remember that Southwest award redemptions are tied to the ticket’s price, so this is a prime opportunity to use Southwest miles for a cheap trip. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Southwest instantly at a 1:1 ratio.
Airlines: Southwest
Routes: Domestic and international routes
Cost: From $44 or 2,154 Southwest points + $5.60 one-way
Travel Dates: August – October 2019
Purchase by: May 9
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare on airfare booked directly with airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Booking Link: Southwest.com
Here are some examples of what you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to Nashville (BNA) for 2,517 points + $5.60 one-way:
Atlanta (ATL) to Nashville (BNA) for $98 round-trip nonstop:
Maui (OGG) to Honolulu (HNL) for $98 round-trip nonstop:
Burbank (BUR) to San Francisco (SFO) for $59 one-way:
Kansas City (MCI) to Dallas (DAL) for $88 one-way:
Indianapolis (IND) to Orlando (MCO) for $104 one way:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Shutterstock.
