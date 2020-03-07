SkyMiles deal alert: Domestic Delta flights from 10,000 miles round-trip
If you’re looking for opportunities to use your Delta SkyMiles, Delta has announced another round of SkyMiles deals for travel within the continental United States. Many of the flights are nonstop, so you can quickly escape the cold this spring and head to warm southeastern U.S. cities, many of which are beach destinations.
You can see the current deals, including the eligible origin and destination cities, on Delta’s website. Click “Book now” for a specific origin/destination pairing to be taken to Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar. Then, select dates that work for you. If you need SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Various
Cost: From 10,000 Delta miles and $11.20 of taxes and fees round-trip
Dates: Various in March, April, May and June
Pay taxes with: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare but no travel protections), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on travel but no travel protections), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York City, NY (JFK/LGA) to Charleston, SC (CHS) for 10,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in main cabin economy:
Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU) to Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) for 10,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in main cabin economy:
Detroit, MI (DTW) to Austin, TX (AUS) for 11,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in main cabin economy:
Boston, MA (BOS) to Miami, FL (MIA) for 11,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in main cabin economy:
Minneapolis, MN (MSP) to Miami, FL (MIA) for 13,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in main cabin economy:
New York City, NY (JFK) to Nashville, TN (BNA) for 13,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in main cabin economy:
New York City, NY (LGA) to Miami, FL (MIA) for 14,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in main cabin economy:
Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Austin, TX (AUS) for 15,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in main cabin economy:
New York City, NY (JFK/LGA) to New Orleans, LA (MSY) for 15,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in main cabin economy:
Seattle, WA (SEA) to Nashville, TN (BNA) for 16,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in main cabin economy:
Nashville, TN (BNA) to Austin, TX (AUS) for 17,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip in main cabin economy:
Salt Lake City, UT (SLC) to Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) for 20,000 miles + $11.20 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in main cabin economy:
Boosting your SkyMiles balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles — from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; see rates and fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus (offer subject to change at any time). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn up to 75,000 points; 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of cardmembership. Terms apply.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card ($550 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn 80,000 Delta miles and 20,000 MQMs after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 Delta miles after your first anniversary of cardmembership. Terms apply, offer expires 4/1/2020.
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card ($250 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn 80,000 Delta miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 Delta miles after your first anniversary of cardmembership. Terms apply, offer expires 4/1/2020.
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card ($99 annual fee that’s waived the first year; see rates and fees); Earn 60,000 Delta miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 Delta miles after your first anniversary of cardmembership. Terms apply, offer expires 4/1/2020.
