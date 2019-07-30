This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Charleston, South Carolina, is a quickly growing airport serving the very popular South Carolina Lowcountry areas. It’s also where Boeing put the second assembly line for the 787 Dreamliner, helping guarantee a steady influx of business traffic. CHS is already the busiest airpoort in the state, and the county aviation authority forecasts a doubling of traffic to 8 million passengers a year by 2028. But until now, there was no lounge to serve all those passengers. That changes on Wednesday.
The long-anticipated Club CHS is scheduled to have a grand opening on July 31, according to the @iflyCHS Twitter team. The Club CHS will be the first passenger lounge for the airport, filling a much needed void for premium-cabin travelers on the new British Airways seasonal service to London as well as regular CHS travelers. Best of all, it is a Priority Pass lounge.
The Club will be 3,400 square feet and have 83 seats for passengers. It is located on the second floor of the central hall area, and will feature a bar, still under construction and opening at a later date, that will overlook the central hall food and beverage area. The Charleston Post and Courier reports that for now, visitors will be served drinks from a temporary portable stand set up behind the scenes. Entrance to the second-level club is between retail shops Eddie Bauer and Tech on the Go.
The Club will be accessible for free to Priority Pass members as well as premium-cabin passengers on the British Airways flight to London. Day passes will be available for $40 per person. Susan Cauthen, director of construction project management for the Airport Lounge Development, said passengers with AAA memberships will get a discount on the day passes.
My parents live 20 minutes from the airport and I visit several times per year. I’m anxiously awaiting to see how crowded the lounge is on a regular basis. The Club CHS is an excellent addition to the Charleston airport experience, which has recently completed a comprehensive renovation of both passenger terminals and public spaces.
Featured photo by JT Genter/TPG
