JetBlue flash sale: Nonstop flights from $20 one-way
Here at TPG, we love JetBlue flash sales. The airline is back with a flash sale starting at $20 one-way. The best cash deals can be found on the shorter routes (and in JetBlue’s basic economy) but we’re seeing tickets around JetBlue’s network.
Note that you’ll need to book before February 12 at 11:59 and travel between February 19 and June 17, 2020. Keep in mind that there are several blackout dates, including March 18–March 31 and April 14–21. Finally, JetBlue’s site says TrueBlue points tickets are starting at 400 one-way. Unfortunately, all tickets I saw repriced after clicking through to book but it’s worth taking a look anyway to see what you can find.
To search, head to JetBlue’s deals page and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: JetBlue
Routes: Routes served by JetBlue, see full list here
Cost: $20+ or 400 points one-way
Dates: February 19 – June 17, 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Philadelphia (PHL) for $20 one-way in Blue Basic:
Atlanta (ATL) to Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) for $20 one-way in Blue Basic:
Pittsburgh (PIT) to Boston (BOS) for $39 one-way in Blue Basic:
Charleston (CHS) to New York (JFK) for $54 one-way in Blue Basic:
Long Beach (LGB) to Sacramento (SMF) for $59 one-way in Blue Basic:
Boston (BOS) to Austin (AUS) for $69 one-way in Blue Basic:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images
