There have been great deals this week on Japan Airlines: We first saw business-class deals to Asia for under $2,300 round-trip, and now we’re seeing premium economy fares starting at just $718 round-trip. We’re seeing deals from Los Angeles and San Francisco, but more cities may be out there.
We’re fans of JAL’s premium economy class here at TPG. The seats have an impressive 41.25-inch pitch, substantial recline and are significantly more comfortable than economy for sleeping, working or lounging, as TPG’s Katie Genter wrote last year.
While these fares are bookable on Google Flights, you can save even more money through Amex’s International Airline Program if you hold The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express or The Centurion Card from American Express. For instance, we were able to find a fare from Los Angeles to Singapore (SIN) that priced at $840 on Google Flights for $724 through IAP.
If it’s elite status you’re looking for, you can snag some hefty mileage earnings with this deal if you credit to American Airlines AAdvantage program. The Los Angeles to Singapore ticket will net you 26,325 EQM, 3,510 EQD and 17,550 award miles before elite bonuses.
We first spotted the deal to Singapore at FlyerTalk.
To search, head to Google Flights or the American Express travel portal and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA.
Airline: Japan Airlines
Routes: LAX/SFO – MNL/SIN/BKK
Cost: $718+ round-trip in premium economy
Dates: November – December, select dates through February 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
San Francisco (SFO) to Singapore (SIN) for $718 round-trip in premium economy:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Singapore (SIN) for $724 round-trip in premium economy:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Manila (MNL) for $828 round-trip in premium economy:
San Francisco (SFO) to Bangkok (BKK) for $870 round-trip in premium economy:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). To learn more, check out our post on the best cards for airfare purchases.
Additional reporting by JT Genter
Featured photo by Samantha Rosen/The Points Guy
