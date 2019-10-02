This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re planning your Asia getaway or you’re trying to maintain American Airlines elite status, this great Japan Airlines deal might be for you. We’re seeing deals from major U.S. cities such as New York (JFK), Boston (BOS) and San Diego (SAN) starting as low as $2,267 round-trip. We first spotted the deals to Taipei at FlyerTalk.
All tickets are round-trip with lie-flat seats and some include long layovers in Tokyo. If flying from Hawaii, you can even snag a nonstop flight.
If you’re unfamiliar with JAL business class, it’s a product we’ve reviewed extensively. From five-star service, to delicious food and a staggered Apex suite configuration, it’s a highly-competitive product.
We’re less than three months to the end of the year, and if you’re trying to get (or keep) American elite status this could be a great way to do so. For instance, New York (JFK) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) will net you over 40,000 EQMs and nearly 11,000 award miles. However, with this discounted business class fare, you will only net 2,138 EQDs.
To reach Gold status, it requires flyers to earn 25,000 elite-qualifying miles (EQMs) or 30 elite-qualifying segments (EQSs) and spend $3,000 elite-qualifying dollars (EQDs) per calendar year. If you book this deal, coupled with a couple of short-haul flights, you could get AA Gold status easily. We value American Gold status at $904. You can find information on the AAdvantage program and its membership tiers here.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: Japan Airlines
Routes: JFK/BOS/HNL/SAN – KUL/PVG/TPE/PEK/KHH/NGO
Cost: $2,267+ round-trip in business
Dates: November – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Taipei (TPE) for $2,267 round-trip in business class:
New York (JFK) to Kaohsiung (KHH) for $2,268 round-trip in business class:
New York (JFK) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) for $2,294 round-trip in business class (long layovers in Tokyo):
Boston (BOS) to Beijing (PEK) for $2,327 round-trip in business class:
San Diego (SAN) to Beijing (PEK) for $2,327 round-trip in business class:
Honolulu (HNL) to Nagoya (NGO) for $2,705 round-trip nonstop in business class:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Nick Ellis/The Points Guy
