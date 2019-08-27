This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier today, we wrote about Frontier announcing over a dozen new routes out of Newark (EWR) Airport as Southwest leaves. Now, the airline is back with even more news: deals on those same routes.
We’re seeing deals from Newark to Phoenix (PHX), San Juan (SJU), Miami (MIA) and more starting from just $15 one-way and $30 round-trip. The deals also work in reverse, both one-way and round-trip. Note that some routes begin on Nov. 14 (LAS, MCO, MIA), while others begin Dec. 10 (ATL, PHX, PBI).
The tickets are so low that the fare is mostly comprised of taxes, with the actual airfare costing as little as thirty cents.
Of course, if flying Frontier, there are restrictions you’ll want to be aware of before your trip. While you’ll get a free personal item (think as small as a laptop bag), you’ll pay to bring a carry-on or checked bag and pick your seat. Bags are even more expensive if you wait until you get to the airport. We have a helpful guide to prepare you for your next Frontier flight.
And while Frontier doesn’t participate in any airline alliances, it does have several hotel partners, including Radisson, Wyndham and Marriott. Members who provide their Frontier Miles info at participating hotels will earn award miles for their stay. TPG values Frontier miles at 1.1 cents each.
To search, head directly to Frontier’s website and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Frontier
Routes: EWR – PHX/MIA/PBI/ATL/LAS/MCO/SJU and in reverse
Cost: $15 one-way or $30 round-trip
Dates: Beginning Nov. 14
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Newark (EWR) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $15 one-way (also works in reverse):
Newark (EWR) to Phoenix (PHX) for $15 one-way (also works in reverse):
Atlanta (ATL) to Newark (EWR) for $15 one-way (also works in reverse):
Las Vegas (LAS) to Newark (EWR) for $30 round-trip (also works in reverse):
Newark (EWR) to Miami (MIA) for $30 round-trip (also works in reverse):
West Palm Beach (PBI) to Newark (EWR) for $30 round-trip (also works in reverse):
Newark (EWR) to San Juan (SJU) for $58 round-trip (also works in reverse):
