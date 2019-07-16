This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve spent any time in a Delta SkyClub or premium cabin in the past few months, you may have noticed some Malin + Goetz products laying around. It’s an upscale skincare brand specifically designed for sensitive skin — which is exactly what you want to hear before the stale plane air messes with your face on a long-haul flight.
The brand is loved by beauty obsessives for its relatively affordable prices yet luxurious feel and scent. While Delta recently started using Le Labo products at the end of June, Malin + Goetz still remains a cult-favorite among Delta flyers and skincare aficionados alike.
The good news is that for a limited time, you can get 30% off Malin + Goetz body wash in the rum scent as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sales. The 16 oz bottle originally retails for $36, but today only, Amazon Prime members can get it for $25.20; just keep in mind that the 30% off is taken off the item at checkout.
Malin + Goetz Body Wash, Rum, 16 oz
Amazon.com Price: $25.20 (as of 07/16/2019 4:20pm EST – Details)
If you’re in the market for it, just don’t forget to use a credit card that can help you earn valuable points towards your next vacation — a little something we like to call a win-win. But please, whatever you do, don’t use your points to actually pay for anything (well, unless you’re using just one point for 20% off).
As a reminder, these discounts are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members from July 15 through July 16. Availability is limited so if you’re interested in an offer, you’ll need to act quick. If you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up today for a free trial to take advantage of the sale. In addition, Prime Student allows college students to receive a free six-month trial membership.
