Delta deal alert: Domestic flights starting at 5,000 SkyMiles round-trip

 Victoria M. Walker
5h ago

Delta just dropped award prices on domestic flights from Boston, New York and Seattle to as low as 5,000 SkyMiles round-trip. So far we’re seeing deals to Las Vegas, several cities in Florida and Los Angeles. Note that the cheapest award tickets are in Delta’s basic economy — which you don’t get advance seat assignments, upgrades or any changes to the flights (after the required 24-hour period) — but we’re seeing deals in Main Cabin starting at 10,000 SkyMiles round-trip. Keep in mind that there are ways to defeat Delta basic economy, such as using a cobranded credit card.

To search, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned below. We recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar, and making sure to check “shop with miles” when looking at search results.

TPG values each SkyMile at 1.2 cents, so 5,000 miles represents a cash equivalent of $60. If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.

Airline: Delta
Routes: BOS/JFK/SEA – major Delta routes, see full list here
Cost: 5,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in basic economy, 10,000+ in Main Cabin (economy) plus taxes and fees
Travel Dates:
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)

Here are a few examples of what you can book:

Seattle (SEA) to Los Angeles (LAX) for 5,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:

Seattle (SEA) to Las Vegas (LAS) for 10,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:

Boston (BOS) to Jacksonville (JAX) for 10,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:

Boston (BOS) to Orlando (MCO) for 10,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:

New York (JFK) to Tampa (TPA) for 10,500 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:

New York (JFK) to Miami (MIA) for 12,500 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:

Boosting your SkyMiles balance

There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles — from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:

Featured photo by of Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.

Victoria M. Walker covers points and miles at TPG. She previously taught multimedia journalism at Howard University and was the breaking news video editor at The Washington Post.
