Deal alert: Delta One business class to Tokyo from 90,000 SkyMiles round-trip
Delta One award flights are currently on sale from just 90,000 SkyMiles round-trip to Tokyo, as first reported by Thrifty Traveler. The cheapest routes originate out of the West Coast although sweet-spot fares are available nationwide, and the lowest-fare dates appear to fall on Thursdays between mid-March and late June. This includes a few routes featuring the A350 and A330neo Delta One Suites, the retrofitted all-suites business-class cabins where each seat has its own closing door for privacy.
According to our Delta One Suites guide, the carrier operates Delta One Suites on the following routes between Tokyo and the U.S.:
Airbus A350
- Atlanta (ATL) to Tokyo Narita (NRT), DL 295/DL 296 (route ending March 27, 2020)
- Detroit (DTW) to Tokyo Narita, DL 275/DL 276 (route ending March 27, 2020)
Boeing 777-200
- Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo Haneda (HND), DL 7/DL 8
- Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) to Tokyo Haneda, DL 120/DL 121
Airbus A330-900 neo
- Seattle (SEA) to Tokyo Narita, DL 166/DL 167 (route ending March 27, 2020)
As you can see, your best bet for scoring a Delta One Suites deal is to fly from Los Angeles or Minneapolis, especially after March 27.
While the published list contains quite a few origin cities, it’s always a good idea to check your route separately, as Delta is known for leaving many deals unadvertised.
To search, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned below. We recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar, and making sure to check “shop with miles” when looking at search results.
TPG values each SkyMile at 1.2 cents, so 90,000 miles represents a cash equivalent of just $1,080 — a phenomenal redemption considering comparable prices can reach up to $20,000 round-trip. If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: LAX/SEA/MSP and more to TYO (NRT/HND)
Cost: 90,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in Delta One, plus taxes and fees
Travel Dates: March to June 2020
Pay taxes and fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles to Tokyo Narita for 90,000 miles + $61 in taxes and fees round-trip in Delta One (return leg in Delta One Suites):
Seattle to Tokyo Haneda for 90,000 miles + $61 in taxes and fees round-trip in Delta One:
Minneapolis/St. Paul to Tokyo Narita, returning from Tokyo Haneda, for 114,000 miles + $61 in taxes and fees round-trip in Delta One:
Boosting your SkyMiles balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles — from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months (offer subject to change at any time). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Earn up to 75,000 bonus points: 50,000 bonus points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 bonus points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of Card Membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs): 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card: Earn up to 70,000 Bonus Miles: 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Terms Apply.
Featured photo by Matteo Colombo/Getty Images.
