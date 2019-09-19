This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s been a great few days for Delta flash sales. Today, we’re seeing round-trip deals around the country starting at just $97 round-trip.
Keep in mind that many of the tickets are in Delta’s basic economy fare class. This means that there are restrictions or fees on seat assignment, upgrades, changes and — for some destinations — checked baggage. However, there are ways to defeat portions of basic economy by using a cobranded credit card. Note that some Basic Economy restrictions are waived for elites.
To see the full list of the deals being advertised, head to Delta’s deal page. As always, if you don’t see your city listed, still check as it’s possible it’s not listed in the sale, but you may still be able to snag a good deal. But don’t wait, the deals are only through September 25!
Airline: Delta
Routes: Major routes served by Delta, see full list here
Cost: $97+ round-trip in basic economy
Dates: October – February 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to Nashville (BNA) for $97 round-trip in basic economy:
Los Angeles (LAX) to San Diego (SAN) for $99 round-trip in basic economy:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Long Beach (LGB) for $99 round-trip in basic economy:
Los Angeles (LAX) to San Francisco (SFO) for $107 round-trip in basic economy:
Austin (AUS) to Cincinnati (CVG) for $117 round-trip in basic economy:
Seattle (SEA) to San Jose (SJC) for $127 round-trip in Main Cabin:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
