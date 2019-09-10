This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Last week, we wrote about a surprise flash sale from Delta offering one-way first class tickets starting at just $172. Now the airline is back with even more flash sales, this time around the holidays. Delta says that prices start at $199, but we’re spotting deals from just $146 one-way.
The deals are available over the Thanksgiving holidays, from November 23-30, and the Christmas, Hannukah and New Year’s Day holidays, from December 21 through January 4. These deals could be helpful if you’re close to qualifying for elite status before the end of the year, so if you see a deal you like we suggest you book it.
To see the full list of the deals being advertised, head to Delta’s deal page. As always, if you don’t see your city listed, still check as it’s possible it’s not listed in the sale, but you may still be able to snag a good deal. But don’t wait, the deals are only available today!
Airline: Delta
Routes: Major routes served by Delta, see full list here
Cost: $146+ one-way in first class
Dates: November 23-30, December 21-January 4
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to New York (LGA) for $146 one-way:
New York (LGA) to Pittsburgh (PIT) for $172 one-way:
Minneapolis (MSP) to St. Louis (STL) for $180 one-way:
Chicago (ORD) to Detroit (DTW) for $196 one-way:
Atlanta (ATL) to Raleigh (RDU) for $202 one-way:
Charlotte (CLT) to Detroit (DTW) for $211 one-way:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Darren Murph / The Points Guy
