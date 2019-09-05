This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For a limited time, Delta SkyMiles members can find award flights to UK cities for as low as 20,000 miles round-trip. This offer is only valid for 48 hours, so if you’re looking to book, do it now. Tons of cities across the US are shown in this offer, with flights from Los Angeles to London going for as low as 20,000 miles, which is awesome. Unfortunately the UK adds on some pretty hefty taxes, so even though you’ll be saving miles, you’re still shelling out at least $140 for taxes and fees on a round-trip award.
If you don’t see your city or destination on the highlighted sales list, still be sure to check for yourself as you just may find a deal.
Of course, some terms apply. You must book by September 6, 2019 and travel is officially valid starting in January, but availability varies by route, so you’ll need to check. However, we’re seeing deals available as early as October and ranging all the way through June 2020.
To score this deal, you’ll need to book directly at Delta.com.
To search, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned above. We recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar, and make sure you toggle to “Miles” when looking at search results.
TPG values each SkyMile at 1.2 cents, so 20,000 miles represents a cash equivalent of $240. If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
There are also great cash fares to the UK capital, starting from $307 round-trip.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Many US cities to LHR/EDI/MAN
Cost: 20,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in Main Cabin (economy) plus $178 in taxes and fees
Travel Dates: October 2019 to June 2020
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Of course, if you’re also in need of a hotel stay to go with your flight, be sure to check out the current Delta Vacations promotion that offers double the value for your SkyMiles when you use them toward a flight + hotel package, as this may offer a better option.
If you just need flights, here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to London (LHR) 20,000 miles + $179 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
New York City (JFK) to London (LHR) 20,000 miles + $173 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
San Francisco (SFO) to Edinburgh (EDI) 44,000 miles + $141 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles — from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months (offer subject to change at anytime). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months and a $50 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
Feature photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
