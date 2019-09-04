This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Right after Norwegian launched its annual fall sale, discounting many routes from the US to Europe, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have dropped prices between the US and London.
You can fly from cities like New York, San Francisco, Miami, Seattle and more for as little as $307 round-trip. All tickets are in basic economy, so you’ll have to pay extra for a checked bag and to select your seat. If you don’t see your preferred city listed below, it still may be worth checking as many routes appear to be discounted.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Or, head directly to Norwegian’s website to see what route pairings are on sale.
Airline Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Delta
Routes: SFO/JFK/EWR/LAX/BOS/MIA/ORD/PHL/SEA and likely more to LHR/LGW
Cost: $307+ round-trip
Travel Dates: October 2019 – May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to London (LGW) for $307 round-trip nonstop on British Airways:
Boston (BOS) to London (LHR) for $346 round-trip nonstop on Delta:
Los Angeles (LAX) to London (LGW) for $364 round-trip on British Airways via Finnair:
San Francisco (SFO) to London (LHR) for $381 round-trip nonstop on Virgin Atlantic:
Chicago (ORD) to London (LGW) for $395 round-trip nonstop on American:
Miami (MIA) to London (LGW) for $411 round-trip on American/British Airways:
