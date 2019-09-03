This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Norwegian’s annual fall sale just dropped and there are flights from various US cities to many European destinations for as low as $115 one-way or $250 round-trip. However, you may even be able to score a better deal if you use the trick of booking on the carrier’s Norwegian website, but we can’t guarantee it.
It’s worth noting that Norwegian’s recently been experiencing financial trouble, so you may want to consider purchasing travel insurance or using a credit card that covers delays and cancellations. These low fares are hard to pass up, but regardless of the price it’s never fun eating a ticket if something goes wrong.
This sale is running from Sept. 3 to Sept. 15, so if you see a route that fits your travel plans and budget be sure to book by midnight PST on Sept. 15. Note that you’ll have to pay extra for checked bags and seat assignments.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Or, head directly to Norwegian’s website to see what route pairings are on sale.
Airline Norwegian
Routes: JFK/SWF/EWR/BOS/PVD/MIA/TPA/MCO/FLL/DEN/AUS/ORD/LAX/OAK/SFO/SEA to various European destinations
Cost: $115+ one-way in basic economy, $250+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: Oct. 1, 2019 – Mar. 31, 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Madrid (MAD) for $250 round-trip on Norwegian:
New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) for $288 round-trip on Norwegian:
San Francisco (SFO) to London (LGW) for $364 round-trip on Norwegian:
Denver (DEN) to London (LGW) for $399 round-trip on Norwegian:
