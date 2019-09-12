This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Flights to the Caribbean Islands and Mexico from various US cities are currently being offered for as low as 16,000 SkyMiles round-trip. This is a great opportunity to redeem your SkyMiles as TPG values each SkyMile at 1.2 cents, so 16,000 miles represents a cash equivalent of $192. If the routes and dates fit your schedule and you’re ready to get away, then this is the time to book!
These deals book into Main Cabin, so you’ll be able to select your seat for free.
There are also deals available to the Bahamas — a great way to use your miles for good if you want to help with Hurricane Dorian disaster relief efforts. Just make sure you get in touch with a verified organization first and reach out to learn more about how you can help. (Learn more about traveling to a destination impacted by a natural disaster here or donate your SkyMiles to disaster relief efforts here). But just traveling to the Bahamas can help this destination in a time of crisis. Following a natural disaster, there are few better ways to help than by spending your tourism dollars there.
To see the full list of the deals being advertised, head to the SkyMiles deal page. As always, if you don’t see your city listed, still check as it’s possible it’s not listed in the sale, but you may still be able to snag a good deal.
If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Many US cities to PUJ/SJU/NAS/MBJ/SJD/BZE/PVR/CUN
Cost: 16,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in Main Cabin (economy) plus taxes and fees
Travel Dates: Varies by route and subject to availability
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Punta Cana (PUJ) 16,000 miles + $115 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
New York (JFK) to San Juan (SJU) 18,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy: Portland (PDX) to Los Cabos (SJD) 18,000 miles + $99 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy: New York (JFK/EWR) to Montego (MBJ) 19,000 miles + $142 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy: New York (EWR/LGA) to Belize City (BZE) 34,000 miles + $83 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy: Seattle (SEA) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) 35,000 miles + $100 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy: Atlanta (ATL) to San Juan (SJU) 36,000 miles + $11 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy: Minneapolis (MSP) to Cancun (CUN) 36,000 miles + $81 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles — from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months (offer subject to change at anytime). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn up to 100,000 points; 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 40,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months and a $50 Statement Credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months. Terms Apply.
(Featured photo courtesy of 2DadsWithBaggage.com)
