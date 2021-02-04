Deals

Book fast: Delta flights from just 2,000 SkyMiles each way

 Andrew Kunesh
9h ago

Planning a domestic getaway later this year? Now might be the time to book.

Delta is currently offering award flights from just 2,000 SkyMiles one-way on a number of domestic routes. Many routes — even premier ones like New York-JFK to Miami (MIA) — are pricing under 5,000 SkyMiles in basic economy.

As noted by God Save The Points, Delta hasn’t posted these deals on its Flash Deals website — you can only find them by searching Delta’s website. These cheap award tickets could go away at any moment, so book quickly if you see something you like.

Remember, Delta’s new change policy doesn’t cover Basic Economy awards. We recommend paying for a Main Cabin ticket if your plans aren’t set in stone or if you think you may have to cancel.

Sample fares from 2,000 SkyMiles

You’ll find the cheapest tickets on West Coast short-haul routes in the early Spring. For example, this flight from Seattle (SEA) to Los Angeles (LAX) is 2,000 SkyMiles in Basic Economy and 2,500 in Main Cabin.

SEA to LAX SkyMiles Award March
(Image courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

The price goes up to 3,000 SkyMiles over the summer months. Here’s a flight in July:

SEA to LAX SkyMiles Award July
(Image courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

We’re also seeing a ton of routes price at 4,500 SkyMiles over the coming months. This price-point isn’t all too rare, but we’re seeing it on traditionally more expensive routes like New York to Miami, as discussed earlier.

JFK to MIA SkyMiles Award
(Image courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

New York (LGA) to Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) is also pricing at 4,500 SkyMiles on many dates this summer:

LGA to ORD SkyMiles Award
(Image courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

Longer routes like Atlanta (ATL) to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) have 4,500-SkyMile tickets throughout the summer too:

ATL to MSP SkyMiles Award
(Image courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

You also can find transcontinental routes like New York-JFK to Los Angeles (LAX) pricing at 7,500 SkyMiles one-way in Basic Economy. On a route this long, however, you may find it worthwhile to pay 3,000 extra SkyMiles for Main Cabin.

LAX to JFK SkyMiles Award
(Image courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

These aren’t the only routes available. Search Delta’s website and look for the routes you’re interested in — you’ll want to use the Calendar View option to see a month’s worth of award pricing at once.

Delta Calendar Search
(Image courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

As usual, be sure to check the cash cost of a ticket before using your SkyMiles. TPG values SkyMiles at 1.2 cents apiece, so you’ll want to ensure you’re getting at least this amount of value from your miles.

How to get SkyMiles quickly

You can transfer American Express Membership Rewards to Delta SkyMiles if you need to top-up your account. These transfers process immediately. If you’re looking to earn more Delta SkyMiles for future trips, the following cards are offering at least 35,000 SkyMiles as a welcome bonus:

Bottom line

These discounted fares from Delta can be a great way to book flights ahead of time, as it becomes safer to travel. Just remember to book a refundable fare so you can easily cancel if you can’t travel safely.

Feature photo by Chris Dong/The Points Guy

Andrew Kunesh is a Senior Reporter at The Points Guy covering credit cards and loyalty programs. He's been a miles and points fanatic since 2014 and previously wrote for Upgraded Points and Credit Karma. Outside of the travel world, Andrew is a cyclist, craft coffee aficionado and — despite now living in NYC — a Chicagoan at heart.
