Some would argue that United’s Economy Plus is what Economy should be, offering several more inches of legroom (exact amounts differ slightly per aircraft type) and the ability to deplane a bit faster given the forward placement of the seats. If you’ve been looking for a cheaper way to avoid standard economy seating, United is offering half off of Economy Plus purchases for this weekend only.
To take advantage of the 50% off sale, you’ll need to book a flight in United Economy departing between March 18 and March 31, 2019, or already have a flight booked in Economy within that timeframe. You’ll then be able to select your flight reservation and choose an Economy Plus seat. It’ll price at 50% off of the normal rate, no promo code required.
Previously purchased Economy Plus upgrades are not eligible for this promotion, and the offer is not valid on Basic Economy tickets. United and United Express flights are included, though you must complete the Economy Plus upgrade purchase at least 24 hours in advance of departure and no later than 11:59pm CDT on March 17, 2019.
If you selected United as your carrier of choice with an American Express card that offers an airline fee credit, the discounted upgrade would be an excellent use of that. As a reminder, the following cards award annual airline fee credits.
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express (up to $250)
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express (up to $200)
- The Platinum Card® from American Express (up to $200)
- American Express® Gold Card (up to $100)
Unfortunately, this offer does not include Premium Plus, United’s version of international premium economy. For United elites who have grown accustomed to complimentary upgrades into Economy Plus, you may see a decline in those upgrades during this promotional period if the general public buys them up before they’re offered gratis.
Featured image by Zach Honig / The Points Guy.
