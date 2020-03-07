Deal Alert: Puerto Rico from $96 round-trip on major airlines
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking.
Flights to the island of Puerto Rico just dropped as low as $96 round-trip. And, some of the flights are nonstop.
Scott’s Cheap Flights found availability from many U.S. cities to San Juan (SJU), Aguadilla (BQN) and Ponce (PSE). The best deals are from East Coast cities, but prices are lower than usual from all across the U.S.
The rates and availability vary by route, but you’ll generally find the best rates and availability between March and May. Some routes also have availability from August through November.
The only drawback is that most of the lowest fares are in basic economy. Basic economy means different things to different airlines, but you may not have free use of the overhead bins for a carry-on bag, you probably won’t be able to select your seat and you’ll generally board in the last group. However, it’s possible to defeat many of basic economy’s negative aspects by having elite status or a co-branded credit card.
To find a deal, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. You may need to limit your search to specific airlines, as Frontier and Spirit also offer low rates on some of these routes. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: American, Delta, JetBlue, United
Routes: JFK/MIA/ATL/CLT/ORD/MCO/TPA and many more to SJU/BQN/PSE
Cost: From $96 round-trip
Dates: Varies, but generally March to May 2020 with availability on some routes August to November
Pay with: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are some examples of specific flights that are available:
New York (JFK) to San Juan (SJU) for $96 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue:
Tampa (TPA) to San Juan (SJU) for $104 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue:
Miami (MIA) to San Juan (SJU) for $122 round-trip nonstop on American:
Atlanta (ATL) to San Juan (SJU) for $128 round-trip nonstop on Delta:
Orlando (MCO) to San Juan (SJU) for $128 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue:
Boston (BOS) to San Juan (SJU) for $178 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue:
Chicago (ORD) to San Juan (SJU) for $218 round-trip nonstop on American:
Featured photo of the St. Regis Bahia Beach by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy.
