Earlier this week, we published cheap economy fares to North Africa. Now we’re seeing similar deals in premium economy from around the US, including New York (JFK), Washington (IAD) and San Francisco (SFO) to North Africa. The deals include cities like Marrakech (RAK), Cairo (CAI) and Conakry (CKY). The deals are generally available from October to March 2020 on airlines such as Air France, Aeroflot and Lufthansa.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: Air France, Lufthansa, Aeroflot
Routes: JFK/IAD/ORD/SFO/LAX/BOS – CKY/RAK/CMN/CAI/ALG
Cost: $1,093+ round-trip in premium economy
Dates: October – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Chicago (ORD) to Algiers (ALG) for $1,093 round-trip on Lufthansa via United:
New York (JFK) to Casablanca (CMN) for $1,097 on Air France via Delta:
San Francisco (SFO) to Algiers (ALG) for $1,105 round-trip on Lufthansa via United:
Boston (BOS) to Casablanca (CMN) for $1,147 round-trip on Air France via Delta:
Washington (IAD) to Marrakech (RAK) for $1,213 round-trip on Lufthansa via United:
New York (JFK) to Cairo (CAI) for $1,286 round-trip on Aeroflot:
New York (JFK) to Conakry (CKY) for $1,297 round-trip on Air France:
Don't forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases.
