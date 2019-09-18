This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Last Thursday, French Bee — a low-cost French carrier — announced new service between Newark (EWR) and Paris (ORY) starting in June 2020. Today the airline released the pricing, and there is good news: the fares start as low as $258 round-trip, which is great considering June is the start of peak travel season.
French Bee has three class options: Basic, Smart and Premium. Basic includes a free carry-on bag, Smart includes a checked bag and meal, and Premium includes two checked bags, a meal and a snack. To get an inside look, check out JT Genter’s review of French Bee economy class. The premium product isn’t an actual business class, but more like a premium economy. In economy class, French Bee arranges its Airbus A350s in a very dense configuration with a 3-4-3 seat layout, as opposed to the 3-3-3 that is standard on the aircraft. In premium, the seats are arranged in a far more comfortable 2-3-2, but aren’t lie-flat. (Check out Zach Honig’s review of French Bee’s premium product.)
To search, head to Frenchbee and enter your origin and dates ,and see if you can find a price and time that fits your schedule.
Airlines: French Bee
Routes: EWR to ORY
Cost: $258 round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: June 2020
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Newark (EWR) to Paris (ORY) for $258 round-trip non-stop on Frenchbee:
