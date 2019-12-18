Deal alert: Book top Boston hotels for 75% off
Among the 20 hottest travel destinations of 2020 is Boston. It’s shaking off its reputation as a city overrun by college students and is home to a lot more than just baseball, baked beans and that Boston accent. More than 2,200 hotel rooms have been added in the past year, with more than 2,700 more to open by 2021. With new flights coming from American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta and Europe-based Level, it’s also becoming a lot more accessible.
Still, it’s one of the most expensive cities in the U.S. to book a hotel. Room rates at midscale Boston hotels can easily hit $300 or more per night during popular seasons, with rooms at luxury properties costing double or triple that. Fortunately, you don’t actually need to spend that much to visit Beantown.
Tons of four- and five-star Boston hotels, such as the Encore Boston Harbor, The Liberty Luxury Collection Hotel and YOTEL Boston are currently offering rooms from just $71 per night (plus taxes and fees). The low rates are available throughout the city’s low season, which runs through February.
Note that while most of the discounted hotels do not, a few of the hotels such as the Hyatt Regency charge an extra $20-$25 per night in “resort” or “destination fees” — an unfortunate new trend in the city.
Your best bet for finding the cheapest dates is using the calendar tool on Google Hotels. If you don’t find low rates for dates that work with you, there are a number of great properties you could book stays at using points. Just be sure not to make these mistakes when you’re there.
Hotels: Hyatt Regency Boston, Moxy Boston Downtown, The Liberty Luxury Collection Hotel, W Boston and more
City: Boston (BOS)
Cost: $71+ per night, plus taxes and fees
Dates: December 2019 – February 2020
Pay With: Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x points on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x points on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
YOTEL Boston for $71 per night, plus taxes and fees, in January via Hotels.com:
Moxy Boston Downtown for $92 per night, plus taxes and fees, in February:
citizenM Boston North Station for $99 per night, plus taxes and fees, in December via Hotels.com:
Hyatt Regency Boston for $106 per night, plus taxes and fees, in January:
Boston Omni Parker House Hotel for $107 per night, plus taxes and fees, in December via Hotels.com:
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall for $113 per night, plus taxes and fees, in January:
Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston for $119 per night, plus taxes and fees, in December via Hotels.com:
Encore Boston Harbor for $129 per night, plus taxes and fees, in January via Hotels.com:
The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel for $131 per night, plus taxes and fees, in January:
W Boston for $140 per night, plus taxes and fees, in December:
