This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Flights from multiple cities across the US to Doha, Johannesburg, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Maputo, Mozambique, are available from just $304 one-way or $674 round-trip. The following deals are 2-for-1 flight deals. All itineraries must include a stopover in Doha, while travelers are free to choose the second city in their itinerary. This deal was originally reported by Secret Flying as a one-way deal, however, it appears that most if not all one-way deals are available as round-trip itineraries as well.
For example, you can travel from Chicago to Bangkok round-trip with a 3-day stopover in Doha for just $719 in September. All flights are nonstops on Qatar Airways. Deals are only available from US cities served by Qatar Airways. Cheap flights are available beginning in September with limited availability throughout October.
Airline: Qatar Airways
Routes: BOS/DFW/IAD/JFK/LAX/MIA/ORD/PHL to DOH and BKK/JNB/KUL/MPM
Cost: $330+ one-way, $674+ round-trip
Travel Dates: September — October 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Doha (DOH) to Johannesburg (JNB) for $674 round-trip nonstop on Qatar Airways via Priceline:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Doha (DOH) to Bangkok (BKK) for $687 round-trip nonstop on Qatar Airways via Orbitz:
Boston (BOS) to Doha (DOH) to Johannesburg (JNB) for $695 round-trip nonstop on Qatar Airways via Orbitz:
Boston (BOS) to Doha (DOH) to Maputo (MPM) for $752 round-trip nonstop on Qatar Airways via Priceline:
Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Doha (DOH) to Bangkok (BKK) for $747 round-trip nonstop on Qatar Airways via Priceline:
Miami (MIA) to Doha (DOH) to Johannesburg (JNB) for $799 round-trip nonstop on Qatar Airways via Priceline:
New York City (JFK) to Doha (DOH) to Johannesburg (JNB) for $809 round-trip nonstop on Qatar Airways via Orbitz:
Chicago (ORD) to Doha (DOH) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) for $820 round-trip nonstop on Qatar Airways via Priceline:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Doha (DOH) to Bangkok (BKK) for $836 round-trip nonstop on Qatar Airways via Orbitz:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Featured image by Matteo Colombo/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.