Deal alert: Flights to the Caribbean and Latin America from 16k SkyMiles R/T
Delta is back with another flash sale, this time to parts of the Caribbean, Central America and South America starting at just 16,000 SkyMiles round-trip. Expect to pay around $100 in taxes and fees. We’re seeing deals originating from major Delta hubs including New York (JFK), Raleigh (RDU) and Portland (PDX) to Nassau (NAS), St. Thomas (STT) and more. We value Delta miles at 1.2 cents each, making a 16,000 SkyMiles ticket worth $192.
Make sure you poke around if you don’t see your city listed as you may be able to find some unadvertised fares like I did — in this case, a round-trip nonstop ticket to Bogota (BOG) from New York (JFK) in Comfort+ for only 32,000 SkyMiles.
What’s interesting about this sale is that all award tickets — even the cheapest — are in Main Cabin. Some Delta flash sales are booked into basic economy, which places restrictions or fees on seat assignment, upgrades, changes and — for some destinations — checked baggage.
Because you’re getting a steal on the flights, you’ll definitely want to book your hotel using points. If you’re visiting Bogota, you can stay at the Grand Hyatt Bogotá for just 12,000 World of Hyatt points a night. Or if you’re vacationing in Nassau, you can stay at the luxury Cove Atlantis for 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points under standard pricing.
To search, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned below. We recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar and making sure to check “shop with miles” when looking at search results. If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Major routes served by Delta, see full list here
Cost: 16,000+ SkyMiles round-trip
Dates: February – May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier cards has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Las Vegas (LAS) to San Jose (SJO) for 16,000 SkyMiles + $86 round-trip in Main Cabin:
Raleigh (RDU) to Nassau (NAS) for 18,500 SkyMiles + $121 round-trip in Main Cabin:
Portland (PDX) to Los Cabos (SJD) for 19,000 SkyMiles + $107 round-trip in Main Cabin:
New York (JFK) to San Jose (SJO) for 20,000 SkyMiles + $86 round-trip in Main Cabin:
Washington (DCA & IAD) to Bogota (BOG) for 24,000 SkyMiles + $83 round-trip in Main Cabin:
Atlanta (ATL) to Nassau (NAS) for 24,000 SkyMiles + $115 round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:
New York (JFK) to St. Thomas (STT) for 29,000 SkyMiles + $15 round-trip nonstop in Comfort+:
New York (JFK) to Bogota (BOG) for 32,000 SkyMiles + $77 round-trip nonstop in Comfort+:
Boosting your SkyMiles balance
There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles — from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding these cards to your wallet. Every single Delta SkyMiles credit card — including all four personal and all three business versions — has received a makeover. This revamp includes new, sleek card designs, enhanced benefits and (most importantly) elevated welcome bonuses available for a limited time.
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months of Card Membership, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months (offer subject to change at any time). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn up to 75,000 points; 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of Card Membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card ($99 annual fee waived the first year; see rates and fees); Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months, plus earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires 4/1/2020.) Terms Apply.
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card ($250 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles (an all-time high). Earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months, plus earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires 4/1/2020.) Terms Apply.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card ($550 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs), an all-time high for this card. Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 bonus Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months, plus earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires 4/1/2020.) Terms Apply.
- Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card ($0 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn 15,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. (Offer expires 4/1/2020.) Terms Apply.
