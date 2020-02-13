Deal alert: $538 round-trip flights to Buenos Aires, save up to $1,400
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Flights to Buenos Aires are on sale from just $538 round trip — up to $1,400 off of the usual price, according to Google Flights.
Argentina’s capital city has been called “the Paris of South America” for good reason. I love the stunning architecture, the late-night tango dancing, the quiet cafes, and especially merienda, the custom of enjoying afternoon tea in order to allow for hours of late-night dining. One of my favorite restaurants, Floreria Atlantico in Buenos Aires, is hidden behind a small flower shop, speakeasy-style.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips
Argentina’s economy has hit a downturn in the last few years, which means that the U.S. dollar is stronger than ever in Buenos Aires — you’ll have triple the buying power right now that you would have enjoyed in 2017. So stock up on delicious Argentinian wine by the case, feast guilt-free on steak and ornate desserts, book five-star hotels and explore to your heart’s content, knowing that your tourism dollars contribute to the local economy in a much-needed way.
If you’re looking to check Antarctica off of your bucket list list, Buenos Aires can be used as a gateway to Ushuaia, one of the southernmost cities in the world. This resort town, with its casinos and five-star hotels, is informally known as “the end of the world,” and many travelers flock there each year to board cruise ships bound for Antarctica.
The quickest way to get to Ushuaia is by plane, but you can also travel there by land or sea. The cheapest round-trip flights right now between Buenos Aires and Ushuaia begin at $278 round trip.
Getting to Argentina
Some of these fares are for basic economy, which means different things to different airlines, but often means you may not have free use of the overhead bins for a carry-on bag. You probably also won’t be able to select your seat, get an upgrade, or earn PQM/PQS/PQDs. However, it’s possible to defeat many of basic economy’s negative aspects by having elite status or a cobranded credit card.
To find a deal, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: American, United, Boliviana De Aviación (BoA)
Routes: IAH/DFW/SFO/MIA and more to EZE
Cost: from $538 round trip
Dates: March — October 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige Card and Citi Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here are some examples of specific flights that are available:
Houston (IAH) to Buenos Aires (EZE) for $538 round trip on American:
Dallas (DFW) to Buenos Aires (EZE) for $538 round trip on United:
San Francisco (SFO) to Buenos Aires (EZE) for $538 round trip on American:
Miami (MIA) to Buenos Aires (EZE) for $626 round trip on BoA via Google through CheapoAir:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Buenos Aires (EZE) for $638 round trip on United:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.