Amazing deal alert: Flights to Europe from 16,000 miles round-trip
Well, this is one way to kick off a weekend! Delta just dropped award prices on flights to Europe to as low as 16,000 SkyMiles round-trip. We are seeing flights from a couple of cities to London for the headline price of just 16,000 miles round-trip and a couple of nonstop options to London for 18,000 miles round-trip. There are also deals to other destinations like Zurich and Madrid starting at 22,000 miles round-trip.
There’s also good news for secondary airports like Nashville and Cincinnati, which have options to Europe from 30,000 miles each way.
While the best options aren’t showing on Delta’s flash sale list, it’s still worth checking to see if there are any advertised deals you might want to take advantage of. Search options for yourself as the best deals aren’t advertised.
To search, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned below. We recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar, and making sure to check “shop with miles” when looking at search results.
TPG values each SkyMile at 1.2 cents, so 16,000 miles represents a cash equivalent of $192. If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Numerous U.S. cities (including SFO/LAX/BOS/JFK/SEA/BNA/CVG/LGA) to Europe (including LHR/MAD/ZRH/LIS/ZRH/STR/MUC/FRA)
Cost: 16,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in Main Cabin (economy) plus taxes and fees
Travel Dates: Nov. 2019 – May 2020
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige®Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
San Francisco (SFO) to London (LHR) for 16,000 miles + $189 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Los Angeles (LAX) to London (LHR) for 16,000 miles + $189 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to London (LHR) for 18,000 miles + $184 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in economy:
Boston (BOS) to London (LHR) for 18,000 miles + $184 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in economy:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Madrid (MAD) for 22,000 miles + $51 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in economy:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Zurich (ZRH) for 22,000 miles + $58 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop in economy:
Seattle (SEA) to London (LHR) for 26,000 miles + $189 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Boston (BOS) to Lisbon (LIS) for 30,000 miles + $54 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Nashville (BNA) to Lisbon (LIS) for 30,000 miles + $59 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Cincinnati (CVG) to Zurich (ZRH) for 30,000 miles + $81 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Stuttgart, Germany (STR) for 30,000 miles + $97 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Seattle (SEA) to Munich, Germany (MUR) for 30,000 miles + $109 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
Boston (BOS) to Munich (MUC) for 30,000 miles + $116 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
New York LaGuardia (LGA) to Frankfurt (FRA) — returning to New York Kennedy (JFK) — for 30,000 miles + $117 in taxes and fees round-trip in economy:
