Deal alert: Alaska Airlines fare sale from $25, $99 transcontinental
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you're using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you'll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia's courtesy cancellation if you're unable to get the time away from work or family.
Alaska Airlines is offering a great deal on many U.S. flights right now, and there are very flexible sigchange and cancellation policies. The “March-forward” sale is for flights booked by March 16 for travel March 25 to June 10, 2020. Among the deals? You can fly one-way Los Angeles (LAX) to Baltimore (BWI) for $114, Oakland (OAK) to Honolulu (HNL) for $129, New York (EWR) to Los Angeles for $109, and Seattle (SEA) to Oakland for $69. And those prices are for the main cabin with few restrictions.
The best part? Right now, Alaska is offering bonus elite-qualifying miles through mid-April so some of these flights could help you get to top tier status on Alaska. If you take advantage of these flights or not, you might as well register for this promotion to accelerate your progress toward MVP elite status with the airline.
If you are willing to forgo some of the benefits of main cabin fares, you can fly in Alaska’s version of basic economy for even less. A flight from Los Angeles to Dallas-Love Field (DAL) is just $69 one-way, and San Francisco (SFO) to Orange County (SNA) for as low as $25 for Alaska’s “Saver Fares.”
We found transcontinental flights from $99 one-way including New York to Seattle and New York to San Francisco.
And keep in mind, Alaska Airlines version of basic economy fares is the most generous you’ll find. You’ll still get some elite earning ability and earn some miles.
Airline: Alaska Airlines
Routes: Between BWI/DAL/SAN/LAX/OAK/SJU/PHX/JFK/HNL/OGG/KOA/LIH/AUS/EWR/SEA and more
Cost: From $25 one-way
Dates: Book by March 16 for travel until June 10; discounted rates may extend beyond advertised dates.
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel ), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
And Alaska Airlines is also waiving change and cancellation fees for travel booked on or before Feb. 26 and on new tickets purchased between Feb. 27 and March 31 of this year.
We first found this deal on PointsMilesandMartinis.com.
The bonus elite-qualifying miles will apply to tickets booked using the Companion Fare benefit on the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card from Bank of America.
If you don’t currently have the card in your wallet, now’s a great time to apply, as it’s offering an enhanced welcome bonus of 40,000 miles, the Companion Fare from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $22) and a $100 statement credit after spending $2,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy
Katherine Fan and Nick Ewen contributed to this post.
