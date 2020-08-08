Deal alert: Alaska Airlines offering 2-for-1 fares for 48 hours
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
Continuing the trend of airlines testing the water with big sales this week, for the next 48 hours Alaska Airlines is offering “Buy One, Get One” ticket fares to over 100 destinations for travel Aug. 7 through Oct. 31.
With the purchase of a main cabin fare, travelers can get a second ticket on the same itinerary for just taxes and fees.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Alaska Airlines encourages leveraging this sale to “Get the Row,” as middle seats will be blocked and capacity is capped on Alaska-operated flights, at least through Oct. 31. The airline is also rolling out increased safety measures effective today, including:
- All passengers over the age of two will be required to wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth, with no exceptions.
- If a traveler does not wear a mask, they will not be allowed to fly. This policy applies to anywhere Alaska conducts business – at ticket counters, gate areas and in flight.
- In late June, Alaska empowered its flight attendants to issue a final notice to any guest – in the form of a yellow card handed to them – who repeatedly disregards or disobeys the requirement to wear a mask or face covering. With that warning now, the guest’s travel with Alaska will be suspended immediately instead of undergoing a review process.
Related: Do children need to wear a face mask to fly?
Related: What it’s like to fly Alaska Airlines
Should I book travel now?
While this sale is valid for several months, there is a risk of booking travel now, as there is no way to guarantee when it will be 100% safe to travel again. The CDC states that “staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick.” While we hope things will return to normal quickly, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the U.S.
While all states have at least partially reopened, several have a mandatory 14-day quarantine order in effect. If you’re booking this deal, know that many states, such as New York and New Jersey have mandatory quarantines for travelers entering from high-risk states, including California. Hawaii, Maine and others are also asking many travelers to quarantine.
It’s also important to understand the cancellation and rebooking policies for any airfare you book. Alaska Airlines is extending its Peace of Mind waivers that convey no change/no cancellation fees to any ticket purchased by Sept. 8.
Related: Airline change and cancellation waivers
Alaska Airlines deals currently available
Airlines: Alaska Airlines
Routes: Many across the U.S.
Cost: Buy one, get one main cabin seats
Travel Dates: Aug. 7 – Oct. 31, 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Premier and the Citi Prestige card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Sample itineraries
Here’s a look at some of the best deals you could book. This isn’t an exhaustive list, so you will be able to find deals between other cities as well.
Short-haul flights are a solid deal, with flights between San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX) pricing out at just $146.40 for two passengers.
Long-haul transcontinental flights offer another opportunity for significant savings. A flight from Washington D.C. (IAD) to Seattle (SEA) will cost just under $239 for two people.
Meanwhile, Dallas flyers can enjoy two round-trip fares to Portland for just under $159 per person.
To find the lowest fares possible, check off the “flexible dates” box in the search field or switch from “schedule” view to “calendar” on the left side of the search page. You’ll see a calendar displaying the lowest fares year-round.
How to book
Since this particular sale is a buy one, get one sale, you’re going to have to head directly to Alaska’s website to make your purchase by 11:59 PM (PT) on Aug. 9, 2020. Specific sale terms are available at alaskaair.com/GETTHEROW.
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns bonus points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Unfortunately, you can’t stack this promotion with the Alaska Airlines Visa Companion Fare for further savings. That’s because you can only enter one code into the “Discount or companion fare code” field. With the Alaska Companion Fare, you can book airfare for a travel companion for around $121 ($99 plus taxes and fees). In some cases, this works out cheaper than Alaska’s two-for-one promotion (see DFW-PDX), while other times the two-for-one promotion is significantly lower (see the SFO-LAX route above). If you have an Alaska Companion Fare, be sure to compare fare totals for the best deal possible.
Featured image courtesy of Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.