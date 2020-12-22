12 discounted gift cards you can buy online today
Now that we are beyond most shipping deadlines for the big day quickly approaching on Dec. 25, a new shopping opportunity has emerged. There are now many discounted and bonuses on gift certificates and e-gift cards that you can print or send electronically, valid at retailers big and small.
Whether you are still checking off the rest of your holiday shopping list or are looking to score a discount for your own future expenses, discounted gift cards can be a good opportunity to maximize the dollars you planned to spend anyway. It can be an even better opportunity if you have some credit card bonuses and offers that stack right on the top of it all.
While this is in no way an exhaustive list of all the discounted gift cards and related bonuses out there, hopefully it’s enough to get you looking around at the places where you pretty consistently spend your money or have a known upcoming purchase.
Stack your gift card savings
Before we get to the specific discounted gift cards available in 2020, here are some important things to remember:
- Check for any relevant Amex Offers you can add to your savings.
- Pay with the credit card that gives you the biggest rewards. Here are some of the best credit cards for gift card purchases and some that are currently awarding me 5x – 21x bonus miles per dollar right now.
- While not listed here as they frequently change, Amazon also has a rotating list of discounted gift cards. Here are 26 ways to maximize your Amazon purchase and potentially stack on even more savings if you shop there.
Get a $50 bonus gift card at Nordstrom
- $50 promo card when you buy $300 in eGift cards when purchased by Dec. 26.
- $25 promo card when you buy $175 in eGift cards when purchased by Dec. 26.
- Your bonus promo gift card will be emailed by Jan. 1 and is valid until Jan. 31.
Two free slices of Cheesecake with $25 in Cheesecake Factory gift cards
- For every $25 spent on Cheesecake Factory gift cards (including either physical gift cards or electronic gift cards) purchased online (from thecheesecakefactory.com) in a single transaction, the purchaser will receive two Slice of Joy Cards (each a “Slice of Joy Card”).
- The offer expires at 3 a.m. on Dec. 26.
- Free slice cards can be redeemed from Jan. 1 – March 31 for cheesecake or layer cake slices.
$500 Alaska Airlines gift card for $449.99 at Costco
- Gift cards are delivered via email within 24 business hours (additional processing time may be required on holidays and weekends).
- Limit 10 per member.
- Only valid at alaskaair.com for Alaska Airlines flights.
Buy $50 in Outback Steakhouse gift cards, get $20 bonus cards
- For every $50 in Outback e-gift cards purchased today (Dec. 22), you’ll get two $10 bonus e-cards that will be valid from Jan. 1 – Feb. 7.
No purchase fees on Vanilla Visa gift cards
- No purchase fee on Vanilla Visa gift cards when using code EGIFT2020 by Dec. 25.
10% off Gap gift cards
- 10% off Gap and Gap Factory eGift Cards purchased online by 3:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 26.
- Discount limited to one order per customer and can only be applied to a single receipt. Qualifying purchase up to a total maximum gift card order amount of $250 (before discount).
Adidas $50 gift card for $40
- Purchase a $50 Adidas gift card for $40 from adidas.com in the U.S.
- Valid until Dec. 31.
Buy a $50 Pappas gift card get a $10 e-reward bonus card
- Earn a $10 bonus e-reward gift for every $50 in Pappas gift card purchased.
- $10 bonus is valid from Jan. 1 – Feb. 28.
$10 bonus card with $50 Panera gift card purchase
- Get a $10 bonus card for every $50 in Panera Bread plastic gift cards and eGift cards purchased or reloaded in-cafe or online by Dec. 31.
- Bonus card is valid for redemption from Jan. 1 – Jan. 31.
Buy a $25 Shake Shack gift card, get a free shake
- Buy $25 worth of Shake Shack gift cards or eGifts, get a free shake voucher. (Buy $50 worth, get two, etc.).
- Gift cards, eGifts, and vouchers can only be used in-Shack and not at the kiosk, app, or online.
- Offer valid until Dec. 31.
Buy $25 in Subway gift cards, get a free sub
- Buy $25 in Subway gift cards, receive a free 6″ sub.
- Maximum of four free 6” subs per order.
- Free subs redeemable Jan. 1 – Feb. 13, 2021.
Bonus $10 Barnes & Noble gift card with $100 gift card purchase
- Get a $10 Barnes & Noble eGift Card with each purchase of $100 worth of Barnes & Noble Gift Cards or Barnes & Noble eGift Cards on Barnes & Noble.com in a single transaction only at Barnes & Noble.com.
- Your purchase must be made by Dec. 26, 2020 at 2:59 a.m. Eastern to qualify for this offer.
- Your $10 bonus card will be emailed on Jan. 20.
Bottom line
These are just 12 of what are likely hundreds of discounted or bonus gift card offers available now as retailers shift to immediate electronic ways that can help you spread holiday cheer (while still getting your cash). And while a discounted gift card can be a win all by itself, stacking available savings offers and credit card bonuses on top makes the deals even sweeter.
