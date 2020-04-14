GONE: Insane deal: 200 JetBlue points from Boston to Puerto Rico, round-trip!
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Editor’s note: This deal has been pulled.
Editor’s note: The team at The Points Guy loves to travel, but now is not the time for unnecessary trips. Health officials note that the fastest way to return to normalcy is to stop coming in contact with others. That includes ceasing travel. We are publishing travel deals because we should all use this time to think about and plan our next adventures. TPG doesn’t advise booking trips for travel until the late spring or early summer – and even then be mindful of cancellation policies.
When I saw this deal, I had to do a double-take. I had to sit down, make sure I’d taken a big gulp coffee and wiped off my glasses because this deal is unbelievable. As first reported by The Flight Deal, tickets from Boston (BOS) to San Juan (SJU) are starting as low as $12 one-way. Yes — $12. That’s not all. The deals are in JetBlue’s Blue Extra class, meaning you get one carry-on bag and one personal item, advance seat selection and early boarding. So make sure you aren’t accidentally booking Blue Basic, JetBlue’s basic economy, instead.
But wait! There’s more. If you have some spare TrueBlue points: flights one-way are starting at 100 points or 200 points round-trip. TrueBlue points are worth 1.3 cents apiece, according to TPG’s latest valuations, making a 200-point ticket worth $26. These deals also work in reverse, meaning you can also fly from San Juan to Boston at the same price.
Visit TPG’s guide to all coronavirus news and updates
A word of caution: Don’t book travel unless you fully understand the penalties around changing or canceling if the COVID-19 still situation warrants such measures in the second half of the year. TPG does not recommend leisure travel at this juncture, but we are crossing our fingers and toes for travel later in 2020.
Flight deals currently available
Boston to San Juan
Round-trip deals from Boston to San Juan are available between October and December 2020 starting at $23 or 200 TrueBlue points round-trip. There’s wide availability earlier, too, but we’d strongly advise against booking travel for before October. You’ll find the cheapest deals on Google Flights.
San Juan to Boston
The deal works in reverse from San Juan to Boston, and are also available in the later half of the year. You can also find these deals on Google Flights.
How to book
We were able to find these deals at Google Flights. You can search for flights to your destinations from multiple airports to help you spot the best deal. Or, you can search from your destination (“Where from?” field) to any gateway in the United States by typing “USA” in the “Where to?” field. You’ll get a map showing the cheapest flights.
Understand cancellation policies before buying an airline ticket
Finally, before buying any airline ticket in the current realities, understand the cancellation and rebooking policies for the carrier you book. Airlines have been adjusting their policies to be more friendly for future bookings, but what that means can vary from airline to airline, and they may differ depending on whether you used cash or miles. JetBlue was one of the first U.S. airlines to waive change and cancellation fees for new bookings in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, you’ll be able to get a refund if your flight time is changed by two or more hours.
