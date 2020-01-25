United adds 29 additional flights to Miami in advance of Super Bowl LIV
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines has added a bunch of additional flights — primarily from its hub cities — to Miami (MIA) in the days leading up to, and just after, Super Bowl LIV, which will be held on Feb. 2.
Related: The best credit cards for sports fans
United added 29 flights in total, most of them from its hub cities including Newark (EWR), Chicago (ORD), Washington-Dulles (IAD), San Francisco (SFO) and more. And, predictably, United’s adding nonstops from Kansas City (MCI) down to Miami, which is certainly an atypical route for the carrier. The full breakdown of the additional flights and frequencies is below:
Friday, Jan. 31:
Saturday, Feb. 1:
Monday, Feb. 3:
The good news is that these flights aren’t outrageously expensive, even though the Super Bowl is next Sunday.
For instance, the cheapest non-stop round-trip flight from San Francisco (SFO) to Miami (MIA) is just $283. This itinerary option runs a bit past the super bowl, but depending on the outcome, 49er fans may need a few days to recoup.
As for Chiefs fans, the tickets are bit pricier at $465 round-trip.
Luckily for both fans of both teams, these fares are considerably cheaper than what Patriots and Eagles fans were facing, with $3,000 round-trip fares in 2018 for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.
Bottom line
If you’re planning to go to the Super Bowl next weekend, be sure to check all your options. United’s not the only airline offering additional seats to South Florida. American, Southwest and Delta have all boosted capacity and depending on where you live, they may offer a better deal.
Featured image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.