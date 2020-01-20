More Florida nonstops: Airlines add Super Bowl flights to Miami, Fort Lauderdale
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The matchup is set for Super Bowl LIV and the nation’s biggest airlines are rolling out a raft of extra flights to capitalize on the big demand.
The game will pit the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium near Miami. American, Delta and Southwest are among the big U.S. carriers beefing up their flights to South Florida for the event.
American, which operates one of its biggest hubs in Miami (MIA), is adding four extra round-trip flights from Kansas City — some on Boeing 757s. For Bay Area fans, American will run five extra Miami-bound flights ahead of the Super Bowl and four on the return the day after the game. Four of those will run between Miami and San Jose (SJC), a route that doesn’t normally have nonstop service.
Beyond those extra flights, American said it will put Boeing 777-200 wide-bodies on some of its existing flights between Miami and its hubs in Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) Los Angeles (LAX) and New York JFK.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
“We’re looking forward to providing new and increased service to Miami so more fans can make their dreams a reality,” Vasu Raja, American’s senior vice president of network strategy, said in a statement announcing the enhanced Super Bowl schedule.
Southwest Airlines also is adding capacity to South Florida for the Super Bowl, though its extra flights will operate to nearby Fort Lauderdale (FLL). Southwest does not serve Miami.
All of Southwest’s extra flights will be to and from Kansas City. The carrier normally operates two nonstop flights a day between Kansas City and Fort Lauderdale. But that will jump to five to Fort Lauderdale on the Friday before the Super Bowl and five back to Kansas City on the Monday after.
“Our extra flight options are designed to make it easier for more fans to get to and from the championship weekend,” Brook Sorem, Southwest’s senior director of network planning, said in a statement.
Related: Exciting new airline routes from December 2019 and beyond
Delta Air Lines plans to add 17 additional flights in and out of Miami during the Super Bowl weekend, according to airline spokesman Drake Castañeda. He said Delta also would move bigger aircraft — including widebodies — to some of its existing flights to Miami. TPG has reached out to Delta for schedule details for its extra Super Bowl flights.
Schedule details of the extra Super Bowl flights are below.
AMERICAN AIRLINES
Kansas City to Miami
Friday, Jan. 31
Departs 9:05 a.m., arrives 1:13 p.m. (Boeing 757)
Departs 11:50 a.m., arrives 3:50 p.m. (Boeing 737-800)
Departs 5:45 p.m., arrives 9:44 p.m. (Boeing 757)
Departs 8:05 p.m., arrives 12:03 a.m. on Feb. 1 (Boeing 737-800)
Miami to Kansas City
Monday, Feb. 3
Departs 8 a.m., arrives 10:27 a.m. (Boeing 737-800)
Departs 10:45 a.m., arrives 1:20 p.m. (Boeing 757)
Departs 4:25 p.m., arrives 6:51 p.m. (Boeing 737-800)
Departs 5:45 p.m., arrives 8:15 p.m. (Boeing 757)
Bay Area to Miami
Friday, Jan. 31
Departs San Jose 8:15 a.m., arrives 4:41 p.m. (Airbus A321)
Departs San Francisco 11 a.m., arrives 7:38 p.m. (Boeing 737-800)
Departs San Jose 10:10 p.m., arrives 6:28 a.m. on Feb. 1 (Airbus A321)
Saturday, Feb. 1
Departs San Francisco 1:30 a.m., arrives 10 a.m. (Boeing 737-800)
Departs San Francisco 9:45 a.m., arrives 6:18 p.m. (Boeing 767)
Miami to Bay Area
Monday, Feb. 3.
Departs 8 a.m., arrives San Francisco 11:24 a.m. (Airbus A321)
Departs 8 a.m., arrives San Jose 11:24 a.m. (Airbus A321)
Departs 5:45 p.m., arrives San Jose 9:08 p.m. (Airbus A321)
Departs 10:10 p.m., arrives San Francisco 1:38 a.m. on Feb. 4 (Airbus A321)
All of the above flights are in addition to regularly schedule flights already on American’s schedules in these markets.
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Kansas City to Fort Lauderdale
Friday, Jan. 31*
Departs 5:55 a.m., arrives 10:05 a.m. (sold out)
Departs 8:15 a.m., arrives 12:20 p.m.
Departs 4:15 p.m., arrives 8:20 p.m.
Departs 6:50 p.m., arrives 10:55 p.m.
Departs 8:50 p.m., arrives 12:55 a.m. on Feb. 1
* = Italics indicate normally scheduled flights. Availability as of 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 20.
Fort Lauderdale to Kansas City
Monday, Feb. 3*
Departs 7:35 a.m., arrives 10 a.m.
Departs 9:40 a.m., arrives 12:05 p.m. (sold out)
Departs 11 a.m., arrives 1:25 p.m. (sold out)
Departs 8:10 p.m., arrives 10:45 p.m.
Departs 9:10 p.m., arrives 11:30 p.m. (sold out)
* = Italics indicate normally scheduled flights. Availability as of 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 20.
Featured photo by wellesenterprises/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.