This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Frequent travelers are used to seeing Centurion Lounges in an airport. But American Express is opening a temporary lounge at a location that might surprise you — Deer Valley, Utah.
The pop-up Centurion Lounge will be open today in Deer Valley for 10 days only. The lounge is located mid-mountain near the Empire Canyon Lodge & Montage Hotel, and will remain open today through March 19 — each day from 10:00am to 4:00pm MST. Inside the lounge, you’ll have access to ski lessons from Olympic champions, wine tastings with the Centurion Lounge Wine Director, Anthony Giglio, Vosges chocolate tastings, après-ski cocktails and bites and warming stations for your helmets and boots.
Amex has opened pop-up lounges in the past, including one at LAX. You need to have the Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express or the Centurion Card in order to gain access to the lounge. Each cardholder is allowed to bring in two guests or immediate family members — the same as the current rules for cardholders when it comes to Centurion Lounge access. Once you’re inside, the goal of the pop-up is to create an experience similar to what you’ll get in a normal Centurion Lounge — a relaxing feel so you’re recharged when returning to the slopes.
This is an unexpected move from American Express and will be a fun place to be treated to some extra perks on your vacation — check it out if you’re skiing at Deer Valley between now and March 19.
Featured image courtesy of johnnya123 via Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.