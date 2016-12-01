This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While your wallet could be thick on a day-to-day basis, stuffing in your Priority Pass card can be the final knockout in making your wallet too heavy to carry. Luckily, for some cardholders, you can download the Priority Pass app and display your membership card directly from your screen — no more worrying about having your card at check-in.
Unfortunately, not all cards are extended this convenient perk. Currently, the three cards that do have access to this feature are the Platinum Card from American Express, its business version and the Citi Prestige Card.
Two fantastic cards have also recently been announced, both of which include a Priority Pass Select membership, but neither allows you to access with the mobile app. The revamped Ritz-Carlton Rewards Card and the Chase Sapphire Reserve both give you a membership, but neither offers digital access. Although this may be a small inconvenience, the perks of the Ritz-Carlton Card, and the 100,000-point sign-up bonus for the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, may quickly outweigh the need to carry the card.
For a complete comparison of the cards that offer digital Priority Pass access, check out TPG Contributor Lori Zaino’s post.
Have you tried out the digital Priority Pass card?
