See inside Miami’s brand-new Turkish Airlines lounge that accepts Priority Pass
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Miami Airport just added another lounge to its impressive roster of exclusive pre-departure spaces.
The new Turkish Airlines flagship lounge opened around the holidays, and it’s a welcome gift for Star Alliance flyers and Priority Pass holders.
With a nearly 10,000-square-foot floorplan and capacity for 420 passengers, the space — designed in a similar theme to the carrier’s mega-lounge in Istanbul — has plenty of room for flyers.
There’s lots to love, so let’s dive right into the details.
Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter for more airline-specific news!
Access and location
To start, the lounge is open to a whole host of flyers.
In addition to welcoming Star Alliance business-class passengers flying internationally from Miami, anyone with Star Alliance Gold status can access the lounge, even if you’re flying domestically.
That means that a United Premier Gold, Platinum or 1K member can use the Turkish Lounge before a three-hour flight to Newark.
Even if you’re not a Star Alliance elite member, simply holding the right credit card will unlock the doors to the Turkish Lounge. Many of our top recommended credit cards include a Priority Pass membership for free.
As long as you have a Priority Pass, you can enter the lounge, regardless of what airline you’re flying or elite status you hold.
The lounge is centrally located on the upper level between Concourses H and J, making it especially convenient for Delta, Southwest and United passengers.
For now, the new lounge is open from 4 a.m. until 11 p.m., though the post-pandemic plan is to welcome flyers 24/7.
The Istanbul-based carrier now offers two lounges in Miami. In addition to this new one, the carrier opened a smaller space in Concourse E in late 2019, but it’s currently closed due to the pandemic.
More: The best credit cards for Priority Pass lounge access
Layout
After entering the space, flyers are greeted by a front desk agent stationed behind plexiglass.
Once inside, there are two main rooms — one smaller, circular one near the entrance, and a larger, rectangular one further inside.
The smaller space includes a central rotunda with bench seating, a small business center with a printer, a television room and a kids’ area.
The lounge is capped at 50% capacity due to COVID, and there are decals on the floor and seats demarcating social distancing guidelines.
The main room features various seating options, including freestanding circular dining room tables, couches, recliners and benches built into the walls.
The dark wood, cream leather motifs and gold accents are reminiscent of the carrier’s networkwide Arabic and Mediterranean theme, and almost make you feel like you’ve entered an upscale bazaar.
But don’t be fooled. The two surfboards and teal-colored miniature boardwalk remind you that you’re still in Miami.
One of the lounge’s highlights is the plethora of natural light seeping in from all angles. Of course, my personal favorite is the unobstructed views of the west side of Concourse J, making for great plane spotting during the afternoon and evening rush hour.
Though the lounge features an open-seating concept, the floor-to-ceiling dividers help create a sense of personal space.
Food and beverage
Due to the pandemic, all food and drinks are served by lounge attendants.
Additionally, the rectangular freestanding buffet features individually wrapped food options.
Breakfast is served from opening until 11 a.m. and includes an assortment of traditional American options like scrambled eggs, yogurts, muffins and more.
At noon, the buffet is converted to the all-day dining selection featuring Arabic-themed fare.
I didn’t have a chance to try any of the food, but it all looked tasty and fresh — a noticeable step up from the traditional U.S. airline lounge.
In addition to the cold food options, traditional lentil soup and kofta kebabs are available on request.
The fully stocked bar offers a range of complimentary spirits, including Turkey’s national drink, raki, as well as traditional favorites, like Bacardi rum and Beefeater gin.
Cocktail menus have been cut to reduce touchpoints, but the friendly bartender is happy to whip up your favorite drink on request.
There’s also a rotating selection of red and white wine, as well as Heineken, Yuengling and Mahou beers.
Coca-Cola-branded soft drinks are served in individual cans, and Turkish tea and coffee are available as well.
Amenities
Though the space doesn’t offer a spa like the nearby Amex Centurion Lounge, it’s still stocked with plenty of amenities.
Families traveling with young children will appreciate the dedicated kids’ area.
There’s also a six-seat rest area with reclining loungers.
The lounge has a dedicated VIP room for top-tier Turkish Airlines passengers, dignitaries and the like.
The marble-clad gender-specific restrooms were in immaculate condition throughout my visit.
The lounge also features two individual shower suites, but they’re both closed right now due to the pandemic.
As for the basics, power outlets and USB ports were spread throughout the lounge. At 100 Mbps download and upload, the Wi-Fi speeds were quite impressive for Miami Airport, which otherwise offers one of the slowest internet connections across domestic airports.
Bottom line
With an Arabic-themed design, plenty of seating and high-quality food and drinks, the new Turkish Airlines lounge in Miami is a fantastic space.
It’s easily one of the top Priority Pass-accessible lounges in the U.S., and I’d definitely recommend stopping by.
Just keep track of the time, though, so you don’t forget about boarding your flight.
All photos by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.