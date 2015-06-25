How to Transfer Chase Ultimate Reward Points:

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
I’ve recently gotten several inquiries on how to combine and transfer Chase Ultimate Reward points to hotel and airline partners as well as transfer them to other Ultimate Rewards accounts. There are actually a few circumstances where combining points is possible, and I’m more than happy to go over the steps of how to get that done, as well as how to transfer the points to hotel and airline partners such as United, Hyatt, Singapore, and more. Transferring to hotel and airline partners is how I get the most value out of my Ultimate Reward points.
How to Combine Chase Ultimate Reward Points
Before we get into the how-to’s of combining Ultimate Reward points with others, let’s cover the situations where it is permissible according to the terms and conditions. You are permitted to move your Ultimate Reward points to another Ultimate Rewards card account belonging to you, your spouse, or your domestic partner. On the business cards you are also permitted to transfer or combine points with a or your joint business owner. If you venture beyond just transferring or combing points in those circumstances you risk Chase closing your credit card account and losing your points, so don’t do it.
To combine points simply log into your online Ultimate Rewards account and click on your points balance. There will be an option in the drop down to “Combine Points”.
There you will have the opportunity to move your points to another Ultimate Rewards account you have, or to transfer to your spouse, domestic partner, or joint business owner. You will need their full credit card account number in order to complete that transaction.
You might want to use this combine points feature in order to move Ultimate Reward points from cards like the Ink Business Cash Credit Card or Chase Freedom to cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Ink Business Preferred Credit Card so that they can be transferred to hotel and airline partners instead of just used at a fixed value of one cent = one point for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. I love that only one spouse/partner needs to have a premium card like the Sapphire Preferred in order for both persons to be able to benefit from the transferability of Ultimate Reward points.
How to Transfer Chase Ultimate Reward Points:
Once you have the Ultimate Reward points in a type of Ultimate Rewards account that allows transfer to hotel and airline partners the (Chase Sapphire Preferred, Ink Plus or Ink Bold cards) you can proceed with transferring the points to one of the following partners:
British Airways, Korean Air SKYPASS, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Southwest Rapid Rewards, United MileagePlus, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, Hyatt Gold Passport, IHG Rewards Club, Marriott Rewards, Ritz Carlton Rewards, and Amtrak Guest Rewards.
Again from your Ultimate Rewards online account you will have the ability to transfer Ultimate Reward points to a partner by navigating to “Use Points” then select “Transfer to Travel Partners”.
If you have transferred to a particular partner before it will be saved in your account. If you want to transfer to a program for the first time you will need to enter the member name and frequent flyer/hotel loyalty number. You will also have to verify that the transfer is going to either yourself or your spouse/domestic partner’s account.
Many, but not all, of the transfers to partners happen instantaneously. All are typically completed within a few business days at most. Some examples or partners that have always been instant transfers for me include United, Hyatt, and British Airways. I have had delays with Singapore and IHG.
Transferring points to hotel and airline partners is a one-way transfer, so be sure you want to make the transfer before doing so as it is not reversible. My family often gets much more value out of our Ultimate Reward points by transferring to hotel and airline partners and leveraging award chart sweet spots than we would using the points at a fixed value toward travel, gift cards, or statement credits.
If you have any questions about transferring or combining Ultimate Reward points feel free to ask away and I’ll do my best to get your questions answered!
