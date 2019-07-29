This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re looking for a truly unique flight experience, piloting a Wright brothers’ glider might just be the thing. While you can’t book your flight with miles, the experience is sure to be one of a kind.
On the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where the Wright brothers made the their first flight, you can now fly a replica of the Wright brothers’ 1902 gilder yourself. The replica was built by the Wright Experience and is operated by the Kitty Hawk Hang Gliding School. It’s the only replica in existence that’s available for the public to fly.
Flights are $399 per person or $349 for groups of three or more. You will spend about four hours getting a history lesson, learn the controls, and then make five total flights in the same place as the Wright brothers.
If you’re ready to book your flight or to get more information, you can check out Kitty Hawk Kites site.
Featured photo by Rob Huber/Getty Images
