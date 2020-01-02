Aeroflot is the world’s most on-time airline, report says
Aeroflot, Russia’s flagship carrier, has been named as the world’s most on-time mainline airline in the “On-Time Performance (OTP) Review” released Jan. 2 by flight-data and analytics firm Cirium.
“Looking at the Russian carrier’s past year it’s clear that as Aeroflot has more controls in place over their environment than most, that helps enormously to drive operational efficiency,” Jeremy Bowen, Cirium’s CEO, said in a statement. “Russia’s successful year continues with Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport also winning the top spot as the most punctual airport.”
Aeroflot is the flagship carrier and largest airline in Russia. The airline’s biggest hub is at the Sheremetyevo airport and the carrier flies to over 140 destinations around the world. Aeroflot is also part of the SkyTeam Alliance.
According to the Cirium data, Aeroflot was on time nearly 87% of the time. Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA) was just behind Aeroflot with an 86.26% on-time performance. The only U.S. carrier to crack the top three spots was Delta Air Lines, which had an on-time performance review of 85.69%. In North America, Delta, Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines took the top three spots.
Cirium says it tracks over 100,000 flights a day and bases its analysis on an 80% coverage requirement for each category. According to the company, an airline’s flight is on-time if the aircraft arrives at the gate under 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time. Airport on-time performance is measured by on-time departing flights.
