WorldHotels just unveiled the structure of its new WorldHotels Rewards loyalty program that will launch Jan. 5, 2027. As a reminder, this program will combine the existing Best Western Rewards and the legacy WorldHotels Rewards programs to serve over 4,000 hotels across 18 brands in over 100 countries.

The new program offers several things travelers will enjoy, including surprisingly attainable lifetime status and a fifth-night points rebate for select elite members. So, here's what you should know about the new WorldHotels Rewards loyalty program.

Why WorldHotels Rewards?

TPG's Lyndsey Matthews sat down earlier this month with Larry Cuculic, President and CEO of WorldHotels, and Joelle Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for WorldHotels, to discuss the new program. During the interview, she inquired why the combined program is using the WorldHotels Rewards name rather than the more widely recognized Best Western Rewards name.

Zion Wildflower Resort, WorldHotels. BEST WESTERN

Cuculic and Park responded that while they were stretching the Best Western brand upward, industry research told them to stop limiting their own perception and switch to the most upscale brand they own, WorldHotels. Hence, the integration of Best Western Rewards into WorldHotels Rewards.

Earning and redeeming

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Members will earn 10 base points per eligible dollar spent at most properties in the new WorldHotels Rewards program. However, members will only earn 5 base points per eligible dollar spent at select extended-stay properties. Elite members will earn bonuses on base points, as described in the next section.

Aiden by Best Western Flagstaff. BEST WESTERN

Cuculic and Park told TPG that around 4,000 hotels will maintain the same redemption levels in the new program as they currently have. This sounds good, but keep in mind that Best Western Rewards and WorldHotels Rewards both currently use a dynamic reward pricing model closely tied to paid rates.

Members will be able to pay with points or a combination of points and cash, and reward nights won't have any blackout dates.

Related: WorldHotels by Best Western is entering the glamping space, bookable on points

Elite status

The new WorldHotels Rewards program will have three membership tiers: an entry-level tier and two elite tiers.

Bronze Silver Gold Qualification requirements None 5 qualifying nights per year 20 qualifying nights per year Bonus on base points None 15% 30% Notable perks Exclusive member rates 500 bonus points per eligible stay and complimentary welcome amenities Prioritized early check-in and late checkout (subject to availability) and additional redemption opportunities

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Both qualifying paid nights and reward nights count toward elite qualification. Park told Matthews the new program chose Bronze, Silver and Gold as its tier names because they are "intuitive levels."

Vib Hotel by Best Western Phoenix-Tempe. BEST WESTERN

The additional redemption opportunities available to Gold members include the ability to redeem fewer points for select free nights and access to a fifth-night points rebate benefit. This benefit gives Gold members back the points for one night when they redeem points for five consecutive nights. The points will be returned to the member's account after the stay is complete.

If you have elite status with another program, you may want to utilize a WorldHotels Rewards status match once the new program launches. And if you own a small or midsize business, you may want to consider the WorldHotels Rewards Business Advantage program, which can offer savings and elite benefits.

Related: On the hamster wheel of chasing hotel elite status? Buy it instead

Surprisingly attainable lifetime status

Members can earn lifetime Gold status and a one-time 10,000-point bonus after 100 cumulative qualifying nights. Compared to other hotel loyalty programs, earning lifetime top-tier status after just 100 qualifying nights is remarkably easy. However, the benefits of WorldHotels Gold status are relatively modest.

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If you've already stayed 100 qualifying lifetime nights with Best Western Rewards and the legacy WorldHotels Rewards programs, you'll earn lifetime Gold status once you stay one additional qualifying night with the new program.

Milestone rewards

Members can earn milestone rewards as they stay each year. Cuculic and Park noted that these milestone rewards are directly inspired by how other programs, including Starbucks Rewards and Sephora Beauty Insider, offer “small moments of delight.”

Members will earn 1,000 bonus points after five qualifying nights, 1,000 bonus points after 10 qualifying nights, 2,000 bonus points after 20 qualifying nights and 3,000 bonus points after 30 qualifying nights.

These milestones aren't nearly as lucrative as Hyatt milestone rewards or IHG milestone rewards. But it's great to see milestones starting at just five qualifying nights. And it's nice to see the new program giving members more reasons to stay.

Information for existing members

WorldHotels says that existing members shouldn't worry, as their points will retain their value and never expire. Park told Matthews the new program was "designed with insight from travelers for travelers."

Existing accounts will automatically transition to the new WorldHotels Rewards program on Jan. 5, 2027, with no action required from members. Your points will transfer seamlessly, as will your status. Although the new program will consolidate five existing membership tiers into three, WorldHotels says the transition is designed to preserve or improve benefits for existing members.

Members will transition as follows:

Bronze status in the new WorldHotels Rewards program Silver status in the new WorldHotels Rewards program Gold status in the new WorldHotels Rewards program Best Western Rewards status Blue Gold and Platinum Diamond and Diamond Select Legacy WorldHotels Rewards status Red Gold and Platinum Diamond and Diamond Select

Current Diamond Select members will retain their existing 50% points bonus through Dec. 2027.

You can continue using your current app, as it will be updated automatically in January when the new program launches. Finally, if you have a cobranded Best Western Rewards card, Cuculic and Park told Matthews that nothing is being devalued and that your card benefits will remain the same.

Related: What is the best hotel loyalty program in 2026? How to choose the right one for your travel needs

Bottom line

The new WorldHotels Rewards program will offer some compelling benefits when it launches Jan. 5, 2027. I'm particularly interested in the fifth-night points rebate for Gold members and the opportunity to earn lifetime Gold status after just 100 qualifying nights. However, keep in mind that the benefits of lifetime Gold status are relatively modest.

The value of the new program will ultimately depend on award pricing and how consistently hotels deliver elite benefits. For now, it's encouraging to see WorldHotels introduce new perks while promising to preserve the value of existing members' points and status.