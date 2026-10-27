Best Western Rewards is about to see some major changes. On Jan. 5, 2027, it will combine with the existing WorldHotels Rewards to form a revamped WorldHotels Rewards program with three membership tiers.

The loyalty program changes are part of a broader transformation: BWH Hotels is adopting WorldHotels as the global masterbrand for more than 4,000 hotels across 18 brands in more than 100 countries.

WorldHotels says that current benefits will be protected and that members will retain the value of their existing points. However, it hasn’t explained how point balances and elite tiers will transition or whether earning rates and award pricing will change. So, here's what you should know.

Best Western Rewards and WorldHotels Rewards will become one program

Best Western Rewards will be folded into a revamped WorldHotels Rewards program on Jan. 5, 2027. WorldHotels says the unified program will protect “all current benefits,” citing status matching, member rates and points that never expire.

The Loren Hotel Austin, WorldHotels Luxury. BEST WESTERN

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The two existing programs already share many core features. Both offer points that do not expire, member rates, status matching and a standard base earning rate of 10 points per dollar, although some properties and brands have different earning rates.

Best Western Rewards currently has a Blue entry level, while WorldHotels Rewards has a Red entry level. Both are followed by Gold, Platinum, Diamond and Diamond Select tiers, with identical published 2026 elite-night thresholds and elite point bonuses.

However, the on-property benefits currently differ between the programs. For example, WorldHotels Rewards Diamond and Diamond Select members often enjoy complimentary breakfast and lounge access at participating properties. Meanwhile, the Best Western Rewards benefit chart does not include either perk. We don't yet know what the elite benefits in the unified program will entail, nor how the existing member tiers in each program will map to the new three-tier program.

WorldHotels says members will "retain their existing points value" and gain access to a "simplified rewards experience." Best Western Rewards currently uses variable free-night pricing based on a hotel's expected average daily rate. Meanwhile, WorldHotels Rewards doesn’t publish an award chart or a formula explaining how hotel awards are priced. WorldHotels has not yet said how existing balances will carry over or how the unified program will price awards.

WorldHotels plans to announce additional details about the new loyalty program on Nov. 16, 2026.

BWH Hotels is rebranding its global portfolio as WorldHotels

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BWH Hotels currently comprises three hotel companies: WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels. Best Western Hotels & Resorts acquired WorldHotels in February 2019, but under the new structure, WorldHotels will become the master brand across all three hotel companies.

Media One Hotel Dubai, WorldHotels Crafted. BEST WESTERN

The choice of WorldHotels as the masterbrand may seem counterintuitive, but the company says its research found that many travelers are familiar with only part of its portfolio. The change appears intended to make the company’s upscale and luxury options more apparent.

Larry Cuculic, president and chief executive officer of WorldHotels, highlighted exactly this point in a press release by saying, "We have a hotel for virtually every travel occasion, but many travelers only know a portion of our portfolio. WorldHotels gives us a clearer way to tell our story. By connecting our brands, loyalty program and digital capabilities under one masterbrand, we're making it easier for travelers to understand who we are today."

The company’s upscale and luxury hotels will be grouped under WorldHotels Collection, which will encompass WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive, WorldHotels Crafted, WorldHotels Backdrop and WorldHotels Residences.

Travelers should not expect hotels to change their names, signage or flags as part of the rebrand, although the company is also launching a new website and redesigned mobile app.

Bottom line

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Best Western Rewards and WorldHotels Rewards will combine under a revamped WorldHotels Rewards program on Jan. 5, 2027. WorldHotels says current benefits will be protected and members will retain the value of their existing points, but important questions remain about elite-tier mapping, point balances, earning rates and award pricing. The company plans to disclose more details on Nov. 16.