It’s that time of year again: Amazon Prime Day. This year, though, it’s more like Prime days. The annual unofficial Amazon holiday will take place on July 15, starting at midnight PT and will run through July 16, 2019. In order to receive the discounts on selected Prime Day items, you must be a Prime member, which currently costs $119 per year for a regular membership or $59 per year for students, though you could also just sign up for a free trial. If you’re not already a Prime member, the cost of joining might negate any savings you could realize on Prime day. However, if you’re already a Prime member, there are a few things to keep in mind for the annual sale.
How to Preview Amazon Prime Day Deals
You can preview deals in the Amazon app and then get push notifications when a given deal starts during the Prime Day sale. As some quantities of products will be limited, this can be a great way to get a good deal on that item you have been wanting.
You can also search for “sneak peek” in the Amazon app to get a preview of some items that will be featured deals on Prime Day.
How to Amazon Prime Day Deal Credits
Right now you can earn up to $40 in credits before Prime Day starts.
- Install and sign into the Amazon app as a first time user – $10 credit
- Install Amazon Assistant for desktop notifications – $10 credit
- Reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more – $10 credit
- Spend $10 at Whole Foods Market July 3-16 – $10 credit
How to Score the Best Deals on Amazon Prime Day
The best way to make sure you maximize your chances of getting a deal on something is to make sure you are watching the item and getting notifications if it becomes a Prime Day deal. You can do that using the mobile app, desktop assistant, or by staying glued to your computer for 48 hours, clicking refresh on the Prime Day deals page (we suggest either of the app options, however).
Amazon usually uses Prime Day to heavily discount their own products, like Fire Sticks, FireTv, Echo, Echo Dots and more. If you have been thinking about buying one of these products, Prime Day is normally the day to do it. Also, these deals tend to be available throughout the sale, so less worry about them running out of product.
How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?
You will need to be ready to act quickly when a deal starts. Most items will have a limited quantity available for the Prime Day deal price, and when they are gone, you’re out of luck on saving your hard-earned cash. Remember, you won’t be the only person on the planet getting those notifications so even the quickest of clicks might see you miss out on the deal.
Which Credit Card Is Best to Use for Amazon Prime Day Purchases?
Of course, you should make sure you are getting the biggest bang for your buck during Prime Day as not only in terms of prices, but maximizing your spend to earn points or miles with the right credit card. Check out our guide for The Best Credit Cards to Use for Amazon Purchases.
While Amazon does have partnerships with different credit card and hotel partners, using your points to shop on Prime Day — or any day for that matter — is a bad idea.
Bottom Line
While Prime Day can be a way to save some of your hard-earned cash, it also takes some work on your part to maximize those savings. The best thing is to be ready ahead of time. If you want to know more before Prime Day starts, head over to Amazon’s Prime Day Page, or check out these links for further reading:
Featured Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images
