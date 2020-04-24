Watch: When can we resume traveling?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When can we start traveling again? That’s the question many of our readers are asking us in emails and messages on social media.
The short answer is: We don’t know for sure, but probably at some point this year. The clues, mostly from airlines, point to the fall of 2020 as the time when they expect demand to resume in earnest.
The elite-status extensions from the major U.S. carriers indicate clearly that they consider this year to be a wash: most people, airlines reckon, will not fly enough to requalify for the elite levels they currently hold. And the change waivers they have issued recognize that even people who want to buy tickets may be too skittish unless they know they can cancel without penalty.
For more travel tips and news, sign up for TPG’s daily email newsletter
Flyers can expect scrambled schedules, new rules about middle seats and a vastly different experience of flying. Travelers eager to get back on cruise ships will find they look different from what they used to be.
But that’s all in the future. What we know now is that if you are ready to start making plans, you can begin by looking at our vey own, and very large, back yard: the United States of America. Domestic travel, by train or car or plane, is a great way to help the U.S. economy recover and to see some of the world-class sights this country has to offer.
For more on the return of travel, check out this video in which TPG Audience & Community Producer Wallace Cotton explains what the return of travel may look like.
And here’s another short video The Points Guy did if you’re hungry for more:
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.